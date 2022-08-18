ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student in custody after loaded gun found at Wauconda High School

By Kelly Davis, Andy Koval
 3 days ago

WAUCONDA, Ill. — A loaded gun was recovered Thursday at Wauconda High School and a student was taken into custody.

Shortly before dismissal, a report was made to the high school’s administration regarding a student with a possible weapon in the building.

The student, a male juvenile, was searched. Authorities said a loaded handgun was recovered and secured.

The boy was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Wauconda police said they will provide extra patrols and presence at all Wauconda schools. District 118 will be providing support services to any students who need it.

The first day of school for the district was Wednesday.

