ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vinton County, OH
Vinton County, OH
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Vinton County, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Ohio Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

Child dies in Nebraska’s first case of brain-eating amoeba, health officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A child who died after swimming in Nebraska’s Elkhorn River over the weekend is the state’s first suspected case of brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that while the infection is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio leading the way with new aircraft tracking system

COLUMBUS, Ohio— As the number of drones grows, so do concerns about how to keep airspace safe for both crewed and uncrewed aircraft. Ohio is pioneering technology to do just that. At low altitudes, detecting manned air traffic with traditional radar is much more difficult due to the presence...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#E Coli#Cdc#Foodsafety#General Health#Vinton Co#Pulsenet
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Plibrico Company Explores Location Options, Elects to Stay in Jackson County

Oak Hill– After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made Wednesday by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NBC News

Frustrated pharmacists are opting out of the insurance system, saving some customers hundreds of dollars a month

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For years, Sharon Kitchen and her husband, Mike, went to the same pharmacy just 2 miles from their house in this suburb of Columbus. But last June, their pharmacist, Nate Hux, suggested that Sharon switch to a new pharmacy he had opened — right next door to his old one — which he said would save her more than $500 a year.
PICKERINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted to strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following failed negotiations with the district, the Columbus Education Association teachers’ union voted to strike Sunday. The union, comprised of over 4,000 members, met for several hours at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Jennifer Adair, Columbus School Board President, released a statement saying, “Tonight’s vote...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees

The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

The Goats of The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Fair is goat-ally awesome!. There’s rides, plenty of delicious food, cute animals to visit and plenty of fun!. Among the animals and livestock at the fair were goats, with Pygmy to dairy among the breeds being shown in the barn!. Peyton Joy,...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy