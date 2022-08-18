ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Smoke Odor Advisory issued for Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - An advisory was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley due to lingering smoke odor from an extinguished fire in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The smoke mixed with current weather conditions prompted the alert, and it is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
City
Madera, CA
City
Brisbane, CA
City
Gilroy, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
City
Chowchilla, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Traffic
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Hanford, CA
City
Merced, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Burbank, CA
City
Shafter, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Anaheim, CA
Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
Local
California Traffic
spectrumnews1.com

67-day streak of dropping LA County gas prices ends

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 67-day streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County since it rose to a record ended today when it was unchanged, remaining at $5.338. The average price dropped $1.124 since rising to a record...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#The Authority Board
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity

While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX40

California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service

(Inside California Politics) — Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Villaraigosa would join the administration earlier this month. Villaraigosa discusses his plans for his new role, where he believes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Compton street takeover solution fails miserably

COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
COMPTON, CA
scenicstates.com

10 Largest Convention Centers in the US

Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy