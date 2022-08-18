ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

MacKenzie River Pizza closes due to staffing issue

By Joel Porter
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtRC7_0hMhlrPL00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A popular pizza place in north Bismarck closed Thursday afternoon and a sign on the door says they desperately need workers.

MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub announced it was shutting down temporarily due to a lack of staff.

The restaurant opened along Skyline Crossings in Bismarck about nine years ago. But according to the eatery’s Facebook page, they lost two long-time employees in the last few months and have struggled to find enough workers to keep the place running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KE8kY_0hMhlrPL00
A manager posted a sign on the door apologizing and saying it was due to a lack of staff.

“When these restaurants open their doors, it seems like everybody wants to try it. Then it plays out, and they can’t find enough help to keep the customers happy. So, it’s kind of hard for them,” Bismarck resident Marty Boyle said.

KX News called the restaurant on Thursday but was unable to reach anyone.

So far, it’s unclear when MacKenzie River will reopen.

The sign on the restaurant’s door encourages people to watch their Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 7

Related
KX News

PHOTOS: Getting wild with Brew at the Zoo

BISMARCK, ND (KXNet.com) — The phrase ‘a wild party’ takes on a new meaning when alcohol and animals meet in one location during Brew at the Zoo. This unusual combination is one of the Dakota Zoo’s main fundraising events, and is a massive brew tasting bringing together alcoholic artisans from Bismarck, Minot, and beyond. Over […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Buckstop Junction celebrates 30th anniversary with annual Corn Festival

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction had its annual fundraiser and 30th anniversary celebration. The corn festival is the largest fundraiser Buckstop Junction holds each year. Dozens of corn were shucked this year, and instead of cooking them, they were grilled for the first time. The annual fundraiser is called...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Large grass fire in Sioux County prompts highway closure

SIOUX COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 1000 acres has burned in a large grass fire in rural Sioux County. According to Sioux County Sheriff Michael Crow Feather, Highway 31 was closed from McIntosh, S.D. to mile marker nine. Several fire departments from North and South Dakota were on scene....
SIOUX COUNTY, ND
KX News

An event to stop bullying and brings positivity in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One group in our area is raising awareness this weekend with a motorcycle and car cruise, to stop bullying and bring positivity and education to all ages. Sunday, August 21, at 10 AM, begins the first official fundraiser for the Bis-Man chapter “Bridging The Gap” — a chapter of the national […]
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Food & Drinks
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
Bismarck, ND
Restaurants
KFYR-TV

Mandan plans infrastructure project around new high school

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - As construction continues on the new Mandan High School, the city has undertaken a new project to improve infrastructure surrounding that area. The makeover of the area will construct water and sewer mains, storm sewer mains, asphalt streets, concrete curb and gutter, and street lights. The project will be split into three parts, which will be completed through the 2024 construction season.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Mandan Police Officers transition to grill masters

Mandan Police Officers are serving up some of their best burgers, brats, and hot dogs, and, hundreds are lined up to fill up. “This looks like this might be our biggest event. Last year we had over 800 and I think we’re going to exceed that this year,” Mandan PD Chief Jason Ziegler said. “Grill […]
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Mackenzie River#Food Drink#Pub#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

KX Conversation: North Dakota Nutrition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 17th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Katie Johnke, Nutrition Services Coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. She also serves on the board for the North Dakota Nutrition Council. Johnke discussed the importance of nutrition in North Dakota, one of the largest agricultural states in the country.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Highway 1806 work continues with new traffic signals, Heart River Bridge updates

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Construction crews continue placing new pavement markings along the Highway 1806 South roadway near Mandan, according to project officials. Next week, old traffic signals will be removed and the new signals will be activated. Some concrete sidewalk work will need to take place after the signal work. Project officials says drivers […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Weston Dressler: Plaza of Honour Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Weston Dressler will take his place alongside the best players to ever suit up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Plaza of Honour ceremony takes place at halftime of tonight’s game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Dressler was an all-state athlete at Bismarck High...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kxnet.com

Business Beat: EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy

This month, a new child therapy center just opened for parents. Courtney Neff and Hannah Zimmerman partnered to open EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy in Bismarck. The office offers seven therapy rooms, along with interactive activities for children, who they treat. EmPowered specializes in helping kids with speech-language issues, physical therapy,...
BISMARCK, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader

CENTER, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small town northwest of Bismarck will be at the center of attention on a global scale. If the operation checks off all the boxes, Project Tundra is set to become the world’s largest carbon capture facility. The carbon capture and sequestration would contain carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid state to be pumped 6,000 feet underground to a level known as caprock. Environmentalist Taylor Brorby says it will allow jobs in non-renewable energy to remain and limit our carbon footprint.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Community loads school buses with donated supplies

Two school buses were loaded with supplies for the 26th year in a row for the annual Fill the Bus school supply drive. Paula Redmann said it has been years since she went back to school shopping for her own kids because they’re all adults now, but she doesn’t mind shopping for other kids. “Our […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages. Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Hearing aids will soon be offered over the counter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing aids are now more accessible. On Tuesday, the FDA approved hearing aids can now be sold over the counter, without a prescription. The New York Times states the over-the-counter devices will also cost less. “If you bought them over the counter there would be no...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

St. Mary’s Academy principal welcomes students back on horseback

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all have our first day of school traditions. For many, it means a back-to-school photo. This year’s photos look a little different for students at St. Mary’s Academy. The smiles in those pictures, are a little bigger this year. There’s a good reason...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy