Pa. lawmakers give their thoughts on current gas prices

Gas prices have hit record highs this year and are slowly coming down, but here in Erie, they remain higher than in most places.

To find out why, we asked lawmakers what they are doing to lessen the burden at the pump.

In Erie, gas prices sit around $4.19 at some stations but on Aug. 14, near Akron, Ohio, gas was $3.34. That was 85 cents cheaper, while Ohio’s gas tax is only 19 cents less than Pennsylvania’s.

“I don’t know why we’ve asked, we put in a request as to why our prices are disproportionately higher than other than other parts of the Commonwealth, and it’s been silent from these companies,” said Representative Ryan Bzzarro, (D) 3rd district.

Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, along with other house representatives, introduced a House bill that would allow the attorney general to investigate alleged price gouging and prohibit gas companies and retailers from increasing the price twice in one day.

“We saw certain businesses that that increased prices three times a day at the pump. Quite frankly, that is unacceptable. It’s unacceptable here in Pennsylvania. It’s unacceptable in any other state,” said Bizzarro.

Rep. Bizzarro said the big issue is the division between the two parties.

“The Republican majority had no appetite to suspend the gas tax whatsoever,” said Bizzarro.

While Republican Representative Brad Roae from Crawford agreed this is a political issue but for a different reason, saying in part quote:

“Biden stopping the Keystone XL pipeline and stopping drilling on public land is causing an oil supply problem, so with the high demand the price of oil and gasoline goes up.”

State Senator Dan Laughlin, Senator Michele Brooks and Representative Parke Wentling all responded they were unavailable to comment on this issue, while Representative Pat Harkins and Representative Bob Merski referred us to speak with Representative Bizzarro.

