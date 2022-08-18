ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Another Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State

Less than a month after a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near the New York state-Canadian border, another tremor has occurred. As a drought has been dominating weather-related news across the state this summer, New York does see its share of seismic activity. WVIB says the quake struck Monday afternoon. According...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Utica, NY
Government
State
New York State
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
City
Utica, NY
wwnytv.com

New York State Fair starts this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Last year it was a partial New York State Fair. The year before that there was no fair. This year, says interim fair director Sean Hennessey, all the animals are back, all the buildings will be open, and plenty of entertainment will be showcased. Watch...
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Free Food & Drink Inside Taste NY Marketplace, 25 Cent Milk at NYS Fair

It's almost fair time and there are lots to see and do. From free food and drink samples to 25-cent milk, including strawberry, it's all at the New York State Fair this year. Taste the best New York has to offer inside the Taste NY market. Buy and sample homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the State. More than 100 unique food and craft beverages will be available.
FOOD & DRINKS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York

It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Snowstorms#Ski Area#Skis#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Ice Skating#Wktv#The Utica Od
Big Frog 104

Is It Legal to Bet on the Pig Races at the New York State Fair?

It seems like you can bet on everything these days. Legal online betting took effect in New York at the beginning of the year, and many people started dabbling in it, using popular apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. And anyone who's familiar with these apps knows you can sometimes make some pretty bizarre prop bets. A prop bet is a wager on something that happens during the competition that isn't tied to the final score or end result. The Super Bowl is full of these -- you can even bet on the color of the Gatorade that gets splashed on the coach at the end of the game.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants In And Near Cooperstown, New York

Cooperstown is known for its ties to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, James Fenimore Cooper, and Lake Otsego. When your attractions draw crowds of tourists, great restaurants spring up and the best ones stick around for a long time. I loved exploring Cooperstown restaurants on my recent visit and I’ve listed my favorites below in no particular order.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Flat Rocks – Oswego, NY

New York State is full of hidden gems. Parks that, for some reason, aren’t on most people’s radar. Flat Rocks is one of these destinations. Locally it is fairly well known, but otherwise, most people have never heard of it. I think its location is what keeps it so unknown. It is hidden away behind a factory, and there is almost a derelict appearance to the parking lot.
OSWEGO, NY
Big Frog 104

Do You Have What It Takes To Be Utica’s Next Pierogi Eating Champion?

Another eating challenge is hitting the streets in Utica this month, and it involves potato and cheese pierogi. The Polish Community Club of Utica is hosting their Polish Days on August 21 and 22 on Columbia Street in Utica. On top of all the great Polish food, drinks and live music for the celebration - the main event is the Pierogi Eating Contest.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy