Find the Wine Inside 2 A-Maze-Ing NY Corn Maze Adventures
Two New York farms are taking their corn mazes to a whole new level. They've included wine! Who's in?. Find the wine at not one, but two a-MAZE-ing corn maze events in New York this fall. Long Acre Farms Wine Walk. Move over kids. This corn maze is just for...
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed
Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Another Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State
Less than a month after a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near the New York state-Canadian border, another tremor has occurred. As a drought has been dominating weather-related news across the state this summer, New York does see its share of seismic activity. WVIB says the quake struck Monday afternoon. According...
wwnytv.com
New York State Fair starts this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Last year it was a partial New York State Fair. The year before that there was no fair. This year, says interim fair director Sean Hennessey, all the animals are back, all the buildings will be open, and plenty of entertainment will be showcased. Watch...
Free Food & Drink Inside Taste NY Marketplace, 25 Cent Milk at NYS Fair
It's almost fair time and there are lots to see and do. From free food and drink samples to 25-cent milk, including strawberry, it's all at the New York State Fair this year. Taste the best New York has to offer inside the Taste NY market. Buy and sample homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the State. More than 100 unique food and craft beverages will be available.
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
MASSIVE! The Largest Residential Home in the Country is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
Is It Legal to Bet on the Pig Races at the New York State Fair?
It seems like you can bet on everything these days. Legal online betting took effect in New York at the beginning of the year, and many people started dabbling in it, using popular apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. And anyone who's familiar with these apps knows you can sometimes make some pretty bizarre prop bets. A prop bet is a wager on something that happens during the competition that isn't tied to the final score or end result. The Super Bowl is full of these -- you can even bet on the color of the Gatorade that gets splashed on the coach at the end of the game.
CNY Corn Field Transformed Into Tribute for Our Farmers Feeding America
A Central New York farm is honoring all the farmers who keep America fed. The Teel Farm in Barneveld, New York has transformed its cornfield into a tribute to our hard-working farmers and a thank you to those who support them. "We wanted to thank everyone for the continued support this sweetcorn season."
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants In And Near Cooperstown, New York
Cooperstown is known for its ties to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, James Fenimore Cooper, and Lake Otsego. When your attractions draw crowds of tourists, great restaurants spring up and the best ones stick around for a long time. I loved exploring Cooperstown restaurants on my recent visit and I’ve listed my favorites below in no particular order.
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Flat Rocks – Oswego, NY
New York State is full of hidden gems. Parks that, for some reason, aren’t on most people’s radar. Flat Rocks is one of these destinations. Locally it is fairly well known, but otherwise, most people have never heard of it. I think its location is what keeps it so unknown. It is hidden away behind a factory, and there is almost a derelict appearance to the parking lot.
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Do You Have What It Takes To Be Utica’s Next Pierogi Eating Champion?
Another eating challenge is hitting the streets in Utica this month, and it involves potato and cheese pierogi. The Polish Community Club of Utica is hosting their Polish Days on August 21 and 22 on Columbia Street in Utica. On top of all the great Polish food, drinks and live music for the celebration - the main event is the Pierogi Eating Contest.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Phyllis White talks Friday events at the 75th annual New York State Field Days
BOONVILLE- Friday, August 19 is the opening day of the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. During today's North Country News, Phyllis White joined the airwaves with a rundown of all the family fun and excitement. Be sure to listen here for her latest scoop:. You can also...
