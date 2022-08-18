ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX

Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
FLINT, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Here's the scoop. If you ever wanted to be in a pageant, here's your opportunity to be a Texas African American Museum Queen. The Texas African American Museum - presents the Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser" on Saturday, October 8, 2022, on the campus of Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas African American Museum.
TYLER, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Andre Crawford started cutting hair at the early age of 13, in Moore Station, TX, for family and friends. While perfecting my craft, in the Moore Station community, I developed the confidence to pursue the barber industry, as a profession. As I became a Master Barber, I also became a successful business owner. Since 1997, One Stop Barber Shop has been the reward for the work I’ve put in. Through all of my years of experience, I am highly confident that “there’s no job too big or small for me!”
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
City
Henderson, TX
Tyler, TX
Restaurants
ktbb.com

Tyler shows up well in new unemployment figures

DALLAS — Texas has its lowest unemployment rate in more than two years — and Tyler is among the communities showing up well. The statewide jobless rate for July was four percent. It hasn’t been that low since february of 2020, before the pandemic. The state also set a new record for the number of people employed last month, at 13.5 million. Abilene and Austin had the lowest unemployment rates; McAllen-Edinburg had the highest. The unemployment rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was 3.8 percent, slightly lower than the statewide average. The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in Tyler and four percent in San Antonio.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Almost 2,000 people without power in East Texas

(UPDATE: 11:00 a.m.) – Recent outages leave almost 1,300 without power in the Tyler area as of 11 a.m. Power is expected to be restored around 1:30 p.m. According to Oncor, there are now 897 people experiencing a power loss in Gun Barrel City. Repairs are also expected to be completed by 1:30 p.m. (UPDATE: […]
TYLER, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good

While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#East Texas#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Ruby#Mexican Restaurant
tjc.edu

TJC Apache Belles Formal Announcements set Friday, Aug. 19

The event will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC main campus. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. The Apache Belles are under the direction of Jasilyn Schaefer. Artistic director and choreographer...
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Bicyclist dead after slamming into semi-trailer on Texas highway

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going. 
PALESTINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
101.5 KNUE

Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam

Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
LINDALE, TX
eparisextra.com

Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year

Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
CBS19

NINE LIVES: Cat saved during house fire in Chandler

CHANDLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022 and does not relate to the story. A house fire that broke out in the city of Chandler on Aug. 16 led to the life-saving measures of one family feline from three municipalities' fire departments.
CHANDLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Did You Hear that We’ve Got Koe Wetzel & Nelly Coming to Tyler, TX?

Our Inaugural Rose City Music Festival is happening on Oct. 8th in downtown Tyler, TX, and if you still haven't secured your tickets... GET YOUR TICKETS HERE . From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the first-ever Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, we are proud to bring the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, starring Koe Wetzel and Nelly, to the Square in Tyler on October 8th.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy