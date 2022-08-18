ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up

By Chelsea Swift
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse.

For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse.

Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, Albion, and Summit township in Erie County. As well as areas across Crawford County, residents are asking for their money back.

Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing

“I actually found somebody in the office I could give information to cause as everybody knows they don’t answer phones. They don’t answer emails. They owe a lot of people a lot of money, and we’d like to get answers,” Ray Tucker, frustrated with Raccoon Refuse.

Tucker said he lives just outside of Titusville. He said there aren’t many options when it comes to garbage removal services.

One Titusville resident said while her garbage was always picked up, some of her neighbors were not as lucky. She said now the city is getting involved.

“When raccoon when out, Neil Fratus, the city manager, got right on it. Our city works crews are picking all the trash up,” said Julie Patterson, Titusville resident.

Raccoon Refuse ordered to pick up trash at Spartansburg Transfer facility

After receiving calls from affected residents, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection started an investigation at the transfer station in Spartanburg.

“Trash had been outside of the permit and unloading approved storage areas, so at that moment we then issued a field order top Raccoon Refuse transfer station and served it on the owner Mr. Ernest Sell,” said Tom Decker.

The Department of Environmental Protection continues to investigate the transfer station.

YourErie

PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of August 22

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 22, 2022 for the northwest region. The Erie County schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

French Creek Is Focus of Greenways Awards Ceremony Today

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The public is invited to attend the Annual Greenways Awards Ceremony on Friday afternoon, August 19, in Franklin’s Riverfront Park. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. beneath a tent canopy–rain or shine. The Greenways Awards are presented by the Council on Greenways...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing

Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse. Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents. Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their […]
LINESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon Refuse
erienewsnow.com

Fallout Continues From Raccoon Refuse Closure

When Raccoon Refuse suddenly closed Monday, 15,000 customers were left looking for answers, trying to find waste removal companies to collect weeks or months worth of trash. In Erie County, local government is stepping in. "We don't want this to pile up, and we sure don't want to have a...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Isn't Only Place in Northwest Pa. to Find a Lighthouse

It's no secret that three lighthouses are located along Lake Erie in Erie County. But did you know that Northwestern Pennsylvania has yet another impressive lighthouse? It’s located in a county best known for its forests. This lighthouse is located in Forest County, on an island in the middle...
TIONESTA, PA
YourErie

Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Phone scammer is not an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam. According to an Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the office is warning that a scammer is impersonating a deputy and trying to get money or financial information. The post said the scammer may be using the name “Bill Smith.” It’s a scam. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Otters and Lake Erie Candy Co. launch ‘Little Free Library’

Two local companies are teaming up for one very important cause, that will help young children learn the importance of “hitting the books.” Lake Erie Candy and the Erie Otters launched their “Little Free Library program” over at the Village West Shopping Plaza. The program makes books available to kids, anywhere, anytime. This promotes literacy […]
ERIE, PA
Government Technology

Crawford County Looking to Add New Communications Tower

(TNS) - A second new emergency communications tower is being proposed for Crawford County. The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as the project manager for construction of a communications tower in southeastern Crawford County. The construction management cost would be $15,000 for a proposed tower in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New cameras installed in Perry Square ahead of CelebrateErie

With CelebrateErie starting in less than 24 hours, areas of downtown Erie are now equipped with new security cameras. These new cameras were installed in Perry Square before the weekend-long festival. It’s the result of a joint effort from the City of Erie Police Department and the Erie Downtown Partnership. Managers from numerous downtown businesses […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after I-90 accident

(Erie, PA) – One person is dead following an accident along a busy highway. The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the one-mile marker on I-90, which is close to the Ohio border. According to State Police, the accident happened in the westbound lane. According to reports from the scene, the driver was […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pa. lawmakers give their thoughts on current gas prices

Gas prices have hit record highs this year and are slowly coming down, but here in Erie, they remain higher than in most places. To find out why, we asked lawmakers what they are doing to lessen the burden at the pump. In Erie, gas prices sit around $4.19 at some stations but on Aug. 14, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wind turbines being stored in Erie County

If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
