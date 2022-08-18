Read full article on original website
Related
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds
Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
What’s the Best State to Live in Right Now? Mississippi, 2022 Ain’t Your Year.
Due to rising temperatures, an increase in mass shootings and a lack of Choco Tacos, perhaps none of the 50, nifty United States are as attractive places to live as they were even a year ago, but some are still better than others in 2022. At least that’s the conclusion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Gov. Gavin Newsom took out an ad in Variety to urge Hollywood to 'walk the walk' on their values and stop filming in conservative states like Georgia and Oklahoma
Georgia, which has a 6-week abortion ban, is a popular shooting location for film and television due to its "production-friendly" tax program.
TODAY.com
Ex-Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
Texas puts liberal cities on notice on border crisis: You may see a migrant bus coming to you
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned "big blue city" mayors on Monday that buses of migrants from the southern border will "keep coming" until the mainstream media and White House address the crisis. "Look out your window, you might see a bus coming to you one day in the future,"...
Man saw too many people standing at bus stops, so he started building benches for them
Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus and that's when he decided to take action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Tops 'Healthiest States' List, Louisiana Ranked Last
The "Healthiest State Index" reported that West Virginia had the highest number of smokers, with nearly 24 percent of adults partaking in tobacco use.
US News and World Report
Where Is Marijuana Legal? A Guide to Marijuana Legalization
On Election Day in 2012, voters in Colorado approved a ballot initiative legalizing the recreational use and sale of cannabis, making the state the first in the U.S. to do so. Eighteen other states, Washington, D.C., and Guam would go on to legalize the drug in the next 10 years as public support for legalization rose rapidly – despite marijuana being illegal at the federal level.
American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States
The debate about gun ownership, gun sales, and gun background checks has lasted for years, and will go on for years into the future. A large portion of Americans believe that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows them to freely own as many guns as they would like, and that they should be […]
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Oregon
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These States Have The Worst Gun Laws
Gun Background Checks, a common proxy used to measure gun sales, reached 18 million through July of 2022. That figure is down substantially, by roughly 27%, compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the […]
LAW・
US News and World Report
Workers at a New York State Amazon Warehouse Seek to Unionize
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Workers at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse near Albany, New York, are seeking to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said in a statement on Tuesday. The Amazon Labor Union - the same independent group that organized a historic union win at another warehouse on New York's Staten Island in April - petitioned the federal labor board to hold an election at the warehouse near Albany and represent about 400 workers.
Red states are building a nation within a nation
It was a revealing sign of the times when the Supreme Court last week, in response to a lawsuit from the Republican state attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana, blocked President Joe Biden's administration from changing a key element of federal immigration policy.
Essence
Rick Ross' Family Company Fined Over $100K For Violating Labor Laws
Boss Wings Enterprises LLC made employees pay for their uniforms, safety trainings, background checks and cash register shortages, according to the Department Of Labor. The US Labor Department announced Thursday that a company owned by rapper Rick Ross’ family was fined for labor violations at five of its Wingstop locations in Mississippi.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0