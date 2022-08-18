ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office.

White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes.

The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it is unknown what she was wearing.

If anyone has information regarding White’s whereabouts, they are asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.

