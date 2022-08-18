Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Oklahoma governor questions the legality of payroll deductions for teachers' union dues
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered the State Department of Education to check payroll deductions for union dues to ensure they complied with state and federal law. In his executive order issued Friday, the governor said he wanted to make sure educators knew their rights when it...
KOCO
Oklahoma Republicans, Democrats to face off within party to decide race for seats
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Republicans and Democrats will face off within their own parties to decide who goes to the race for the seats. Election night is approaching this Tuesday, with multiple runoffs before the November election. KOCO 5 looked at some of the biggest elections in the state.
KOCO
Free math tutoring available for Oklahoma students
The Oklahoma State Department of Education is offering free math tutoring for seventh to ninth-grade students. Anthony Purcell, the director of the Math Ready Program, spoke with KOCO about the program and how people can sign their kids up for it. Open the video player above for the full interview.
KOCO
Newly signed Oklahoma bill aims to get students into aeronautics
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Friday afternoon at Will Rogers World Airport looks to get more Oklahoma students into aeronautics. State Sen. Zach Taylor said Senate Bill 1147 allows students to take aviation and aerospace courses as part of their core curriculum at more than 50 high schools throughout Oklahoma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma National Guard tuition program takes effect to boost recruitment – Sen. Kim David and Rep. Nicole Miller issue praise
Oklahoma City – State leaders praised the positive impact of the Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act that went into effect July 1, providing a more affordable pathway for Oklahoma National Guard members to pursue a higher education. Senator Kim David, R-Porter, and Representative Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, authored Senate...
city-sentinel.com
In Oklahoma County D.A. race, Geiger goes negative – and gets a negative, while Calvey presses for the win
After narrowly gaining a spot in the Republican Party Runoff for Oklahoma County District Attorney, Assistant D.A. Gayland Geiger and his political advisers likely determined his only path to victory was to “go negative” against front-runner Kevin Calvey, who fell only 16 votes short of outright nomination in the June 28 primary.
kgou.org
Focus is on U.S. Senate and Congressional races in Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election
Few legislative races are on the Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election ballot, so most eyes will be on the races for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District party runoffs. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defends video of him teaching U.S. history
A video pulled from one of Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters' classes that was posted on his YouTube page, shows him teaching a lesson on school segregation and its effects on young black children.
RELATED PEOPLE
KXII.com
The candidates running for Oklahoma's 2nd congressional district
Called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” lifelong teacher and activist Opal Lee worked for decades to get Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday.
A letter to Governor Stitt hopes to make a difference for many Oklahoma farmers and ranchers regarding shortage of hay
Hoping to make a difference for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers across the state, a letter to the Governor's Office from the president of American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR) asking Governor Kevin Stitt to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend certain requirements for transportation hay.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Attorney General awaits response from local wedding photographer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The clock is ticking on a local photographer who’s accused of ghosting clients after their wedding day. Complaints against Lindsey Nichole Photography have now reached the Attorney General, and the state may soon get involved. In Your Corner first learned of the business last...
What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23
Voters will decide political party primary runoff elections Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election. The post What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
IN THIS ARTICLE
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma County: List of August 23 runoff elections (and one set of local propositions)
STATE TREASURER - REPUBLICAN. UNITED STATES SENATOR - REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term) UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT (nominee for full six-year term) PROPOSITION NO. 1 – Yes or No on $7,020,000 for street work. PROPOSITION NO. 2 – Yes or No on $1,230,000 for parks and recreation. PROPOSITION...
KOCO
2022 Oklahoma Runoff Primary Elections: Everything you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to cast their ballots in the 2022 runoff primary elections. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know before you head to the polls. When do I vote?. Polls are open statewide...
pryorinfopub.com
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal
The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Oklahoma ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ Remains a Sooner State Mystery!
Located in Northeastern Oklahoma and nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains range you'll find one of the Sooner State's biggest mysteries, 'The Bridge to Nowhere.' If you've ever visited Grand Lake O' the Cherokees you may have seen this unexplained mystery for yourself, a bridge that literally goes nowhere.
64 years later: The Oklahoma City drugstore sit-in that launched nationwide integration protests
It's been 64 years since Clara Luper and the Oklahoma City NAACP Youth Council sat down at the Katz drugstore counter and initiated one of the first civil rights protests in the country.
Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart does not support lawsuit against Gov. Stitt
The Military Order of the Purple Heart released a statement Wednesday night regarding the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Governor Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen, Jr.
KTUL
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
Comments / 4