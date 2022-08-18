ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Free math tutoring available for Oklahoma students

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is offering free math tutoring for seventh to ninth-grade students. Anthony Purcell, the director of the Math Ready Program, spoke with KOCO about the program and how people can sign their kids up for it. Open the video player above for the full interview.
Newly signed Oklahoma bill aims to get students into aeronautics

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Friday afternoon at Will Rogers World Airport looks to get more Oklahoma students into aeronautics. State Sen. Zach Taylor said Senate Bill 1147 allows students to take aviation and aerospace courses as part of their core curriculum at more than 50 high schools throughout Oklahoma.
Oklahoma National Guard tuition program takes effect to boost recruitment – Sen. Kim David and Rep. Nicole Miller issue praise

Oklahoma City – State leaders praised the positive impact of the Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act that went into effect July 1, providing a more affordable pathway for Oklahoma National Guard members to pursue a higher education. Senator Kim David, R-Porter, and Representative Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, authored Senate...
In Oklahoma County D.A. race, Geiger goes negative – and gets a negative, while Calvey presses for the win

After narrowly gaining a spot in the Republican Party Runoff for Oklahoma County District Attorney, Assistant D.A. Gayland Geiger and his political advisers likely determined his only path to victory was to “go negative” against front-runner Kevin Calvey, who fell only 16 votes short of outright nomination in the June 28 primary.
Focus is on U.S. Senate and Congressional races in Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election

Few legislative races are on the Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election ballot, so most eyes will be on the races for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District party runoffs. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal

The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
