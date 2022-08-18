Hook and Hunting: DNR Launches New Hunt Fish App

You can report your deer harvests on the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s website, or you can use the new DNR mobile app.

You can download and start using the app right now. Not only can you report your harvests, but you can also do the following:

Buy hunting, fishing licenses and trail permits

Report deer or fish harvests

Look up regulations and download guides and digests

Find license history, including point and chance balances

Access to maps with layers showing shooting ranges and boat launches.

Get notifications from the DNR

“With hunting seasons just around the corner, the app couldn’t have launched at a better time,” said Tom Weston, DNR chief technology officer. “It has never been easier to get DNR licenses and information – download the free app and get a one-stop shop at your fingertips, plus an onX maps discount.”

The Michigan DNR Hunt Fish App is available to download on the App Store for Apple devices and the Google Play store for Android devices.