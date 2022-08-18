Read full article on original website
What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23
Voters will decide political party primary runoff elections Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election. The post What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
In Oklahoma County D.A. race, Geiger goes negative – and gets a negative, while Calvey presses for the win
After narrowly gaining a spot in the Republican Party Runoff for Oklahoma County District Attorney, Assistant D.A. Gayland Geiger and his political advisers likely determined his only path to victory was to “go negative” against front-runner Kevin Calvey, who fell only 16 votes short of outright nomination in the June 28 primary.
Oklahoma County: List of August 23 runoff elections (and one set of local propositions)
STATE TREASURER - REPUBLICAN. UNITED STATES SENATOR - REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term) UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT (nominee for full six-year term) PROPOSITION NO. 1 – Yes or No on $7,020,000 for street work. PROPOSITION NO. 2 – Yes or No on $1,230,000 for parks and recreation. PROPOSITION...
2022 Oklahoma Runoff Primary Elections: Everything you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to cast their ballots in the 2022 runoff primary elections. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know before you head to the polls. When do I vote?. Polls are open statewide...
