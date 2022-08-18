ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hook and Hunting: DNR Requiring Online Reporting for Deer Harvest This Fall

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
Last year, almost 7,000 hunters voluntarily reported their deer harvest online to help test the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s new reporting system.

Now, starting this fall, that online reporting will be required for all successful hunters.

“The decline in response rate to our post-season mail surveys increases the amount of uncertainty in our harvest estimates, which can lead to incorrect regulation recommendations in some locations,” said DNR deer, elk and moose specialist, Chad Stewart.

“Twenty years ago, 75% of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40%,” said Brian Frawley, a DNR wildlife biologist who manages the surveys. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”

Hunters will have up to 72 hours after taking a deer to report the harvest.

The DNR thinks that it should save a hunter three to five minutes to complete the report online. And if you don’t have service where you are hunting, you can have a family member or friend report it for you.

To learn more about the DNR Deer Harvest Report, click here.

