Santa Maria, CA

Lompoc Record

Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh

Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group

An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
ORCUTT, CA
Lompoc Record

Youth-led leadership conference at Lompoc High slated for Aug. 27

Lompoc High School will host the California Freedom Summer youth leadership conference on Saturday, Aug. 27, when students can engage in public speaking, register to vote and attend workshops on college readiness. The event will be led by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center in partnership with Future for Lompoc...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne will face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby on Nov. 8 after city officials on Wednesday released the official candidate list for the upcoming general election. Osborne and Mosby previously ran against each other in 2018, with Osborne winning the mayor's seat. She was reelected in...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Cavin Ross accounts for seven TDs in Lompoc's 53-12 rout of Agoura

Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night. Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too. Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of...
LOMPOC, CA

