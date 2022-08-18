Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh
Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
Lompoc Record
Los Alamos Old Days grand marshal Mike Farris ready for celebration
Mike Farris and the little town of Los Alamos are gearing up for the 76th annual Los Alamos Old Days celebration to be held Sept. 23-25. Farris, a retired software quality engineer, will serve as grand marshal of the Old Days parade. He is delighted, he said, that the Los...
Lompoc Record
Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group
An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
Lompoc Record
Youth-led leadership conference at Lompoc High slated for Aug. 27
Lompoc High School will host the California Freedom Summer youth leadership conference on Saturday, Aug. 27, when students can engage in public speaking, register to vote and attend workshops on college readiness. The event will be led by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center in partnership with Future for Lompoc...
Lompoc Record
The 2022 high school football season features a monumental shift in the landscape
The high school football landscape has been constantly in motion over the last decade, with competitive equity driving much of the change. The 2022 season, though, may feature the biggest one-year shift this century. This season will look much different than the last. The main move behind the new feel...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne will face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby on Nov. 8 after city officials on Wednesday released the official candidate list for the upcoming general election. Osborne and Mosby previously ran against each other in 2018, with Osborne winning the mayor's seat. She was reelected in...
Lompoc Record
Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
Lompoc Record
Cavin Ross accounts for seven TDs in Lompoc's 53-12 rout of Agoura
Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night. Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too. Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of...
