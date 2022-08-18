Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Newton County dominates the Hornets in jamboree
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County went head to head against Lake at Bailey Stadium Friday night in the MHSAA preseason jamboree. Newton County lost 15 seniors from last season but they do have 15 seniors on their team this year. The only consistent starter from last season is the Cougar’s quarterback, Grey Hale.
Hattiesburg speedway on the verge of closing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Speedway is in danger of closing due to low attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 800-person bleachers have been empty on and off since 2020. The family-friendly speedway has been in Donald Parker’s family for generations. He said he was introduced to racing from his mother. […]
WTOK-TV
College students’ return will help Hattiesburg’s economy boom
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With two college campuses in Hattiesburg welcoming students back on campus, business is about to be booming. “Within a 30-mile radius, there’s over 26,000 college students ten months out of the year, which obviously has a huge financial impact,” said Todd Jackson, executive director of Area Development Partnership (ADP).
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Dana McLain
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Dana McLain has developed a love for career tech education, after 24 years in the education field. Helping students discover new opportunities is what she aspires to do. “Career tech ed, and that is my passion, is just seeing what career tech education can do for students...
impact601.com
Dr. Ezi out as West Jasper Superintendent
After 157 days since the West Jasper School District acted in a split vote to place Superintendent of Education, Dr. Kenitra Ezi, on administrative leave, board minutes have revealed that Dr. Ezi has been terminated as of August 9, 2022. “The Board finds there was and is substantial and credible...
Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
WTOK-TV
American Legion Legacy Run riders make a stop in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The American Legion Legacy Run made a stop in Meridian on Sunday. The legacy run had a convoy of more than 250 motorcycles that stopped at the Lauderdale County Ag Center on Sunday afternoon all to honor and help families affected by the 9/11 Terrorist Attack.
WLOX
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center holds baby shower for new moms. On Saturday, moms stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center for a baby shower. College students give Hattiesburg economy a boost.
WTOK-TV
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
WDAM-TV
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Inflation has impacted thousands of people across the country. Around the Pine Belt, thrift stores such as Edwards Street Fellowship continue to serve the community to ensure everyone can afford basic needs such as clothing. Store Manager Brandi Ruffin said that thrift stores are essential and...
WDAM-TV
Local church celebrates 27 years and new designation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is celebrating 27 years of worship and their new building. Pathway Christian Fellowship Church held a designation ceremony Sunday afternoon to declare its new building as an official place of faith. “Through the hills and valleys, ups and downs and so forth, to...
Two people shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened on Monday, August 15 in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the shooting just before 11:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. At the scene, officers found that one person had been shot in […]
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_18_22
City and county agree on joint Code Red Alert System. Court orders new jail to be built in Choctaw County, Ala.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County.
WTOK-TV
Low flash flood potential today as showers and storms move over the area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We woke up to some early morning fog. We also experienced some early morning rain showers. Rain and even some heavy downpours will remain in the area all day. The heavy rain moves in as we near the 2PM hour. These showers and storms leave us with the potential for flash flooding. The threat does remain low for our area as of now. Stay weather aware and updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day. Remember to never drive through any flooded roadways and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
WTOK-TV
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With summer slowly winding down, News 11 wanted to learn about the economic impact the season has had on businesses in the Queen City. Most businesses expect an uptick in traffic in their stores or restaurants because of summer break and people visiting the area. Bakery...
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests
LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
