Chargers Training Camp Observations: Run Defense Looks Strong vs. Cowboys, Justin Herbert's Time Spent After Practice and Other Notes From Day 16

Updates and notes from the 16th day of Chargers training camp, featuring a joint practice with the Cowboys.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers wrapped up their second joint practice with the Cowboys at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex.

After observing the Chargers offense during the first day of joint practice efforts, I followed the defense on Thursday.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers' 16th training camp practice of the summer:

Chargers' defensive front has strong day vs. Cowboys offense

The Chargers' run defense was a clear focus this offseason in an attempt to minimize their opponent’s success on the ground. Last season, they allowed an average of 139 rushing yards per game – third worst in the NFL.

Six months removed from the conclusion of last season, and the Chargers' front four looks vastly different as we reach the halfway point of training camp. With the additions of Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson brought in, the Chargers will have three new starter across their defensive line, joining Joey Bosa.

In evaluating how the first and second units fared against a Cowboys offense, who offers Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the backfield, the Chargers' defensive front held up particularly strong.

The Chargers got a good, long look at their efforts against the run as Dallas only threw the ball about a quarter of the time since four of their top five wide receivers were held out of Thursday's practice with an injury.

Highlights:

Khalil Mack had his way, busting into the backfield with power moves and inflicting pressure regularly during pass attempts. He worked off each edge, facing Tyron Smith and Terence Steele. I tallied two sacks for Mack, one in which he blatantly beat his man and another on a coverage sack.

Alohi Gilman was a force coming downhill into the box, sniffing out the run on two separate occasions in which he met the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage.

Chris Rumph tallied a sack while working with the first-team units.

Christian Covington had consecutive plays where he got into the backfield and applied an erratic throw followed by a run stop at the line of scrimmage against the Cowboys' second unit.

Jerry Tillery recorded a sack against the Cowboys' second-team offense during red zone work.

The next play, Morgan Fox went untouched, busting his way into the backfield for a three-yard loss.

On the same series, Otito Ogbonnia logged a sack. During the move-the-ball period while working with the first unit, Ogbonnia hit Dak Prescott's arm, sending the ball into the air before being ruled an incompletion.

Breiden Fehoko came through with a tackle for loss, really showing signs of a true anchor in the middle of the defensive line.

Certainly, the Cowboys had their opportunities to cash in and did so at times. Elliott ran in a rushing touchdown, getting through JT Woods. The Cowboys also cashed in with a red zone touchdown to Dalton Shultz with Woods in coverage. On the final play of practice, Prescott chucked up a hail marry pass of about 50 yards through the air and a Cowboys' pass-catcher came down with it at the front of the end zone with about six players in the vicinity, including three Chargers.

Justin Herbert's time spent after practice

Before taking to the podium to speak with reporters, Justin Herbert spent additional time after practice trying to perfect his craft. He worked on six different throws, attempting to hone in on those he thought could use some fine-tuning.

“I think it’s just based on whatever happened that day. If there are a couple of throws during practice that maybe I missed or maybe I felt like I could have done better, after practice is the time to address those," Herbert said. "I can get as mad or as happy after practice as I want, but during practice, I need to be level-headed and focused. You can’t let the last play affect your next one. So, that’s kind of the purpose of that after practice.”

Keenan Allen said Herbert dives into the fine details, going as far too ensure that the ball is spiraling correctly.

“Philip [Rivers] never stayed after practice to throw the ball," Allen said with a laugh. "Philip put in the work, but this guy [Herbert] is out here like an hour-and-a-half after, just throwing the same route over and over and over."

Like Allen, Herbert's work ethic – not just when practice is in session – but after the fact, has drawn the respect of head coach Brandon Staley.

“It sets the tone because he has rare competitive stamina," Staley said of Herbert. "It tells the organization that we better keep up with him, and that’s a good thing. The thing about Justin, too, is that he doesn’t have to talk about how hard he works, he just shows you how hard he works. That’s the best type of leadership, it’s when you just show people how you do things."

Injury updates

Non-participants from Thursday's practice were Donald Parham, Tevaughn Campbell and Emeke Egbule. Parham did spent time after practice catching passes from the jugs machine.

Meanwhile, Ja'Sir Taylor and Mark Webb went through individual drills but did not partake in the team period.

Staley said after practice that Taylor is dealing with a soft tissue injury, but there's still a chance he's able to play in the preseason game Saturday night against the Cowboys.

Webb is dealing with a calf issue in which Staley described it as a soft tissue injury as well.

