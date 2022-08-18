ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

WVU women’s soccer welcomes Saint Joseph’s

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its two-game, opening-weekend homestand against Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, August 21, at 1 p.m., ET at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Sunday’s match is the Pups on the Pitch game, and fans are encouraged to bring their dog, along...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Brown: WVU’s starting QB still undetermined

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown said he feels confident about his quarterback situation both in the present and looking into the future. That doesn’t mean he’s ready to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, however. On Monday, Brown spoke to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Recruited as TE, CJ Donaldson settles in at RB

WVU's coaches say the true freshman can play anywhere on the field, and they agree on one thing: "Kid's a good player." WVU tight ends coach Sean Reagan was excited to work with freshman CJ Donaldson. Standing 6-2 and weighing 240 pounds, the Miami, Florida native was one of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Nutter Fort, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY

Mountaineers score five, take down SJU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned its first victory of the season with a dominating, 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Morgantown. Five different Mountaineers found the back of the net on Sunday, including...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Fairmont State building on youth and experience

FAIRMONT, W.Va – College football is right around the corner and the Mountain East Conference is set to kick off in a few short weeks on September 1. With the release of the conference preseason poll, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons are picked sixth in the league after a 5-6 finish in 2021 and head coach Jason Woodman has a good feeling about his young roster taking a step forward.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY

Legg’s “simple” mindset has transformed his game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From the pitch to the gridiron. Casey Legg’s journey to becoming a Mountaineer is anything but traditional. Legg grew up a soccer player. That’s the sport he always envisioned playing in college but one simple question asked during a match in 2017 led to a future he never thought was possible.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy