FAIRMONT, W.Va – College football is right around the corner and the Mountain East Conference is set to kick off in a few short weeks on September 1. With the release of the conference preseason poll, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons are picked sixth in the league after a 5-6 finish in 2021 and head coach Jason Woodman has a good feeling about his young roster taking a step forward.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO