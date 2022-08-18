Read full article on original website
WBOY
Manchin addresses Inflation Reduction Act at Harrison County Chamber of Commerce dinner
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held its 103rd annual dinner at the Pierpont Community & Technical College in Bridgeport on Monday. The Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center was selected as the focal point for the annual dinner. “So this is one of...
WBOY
WVU women’s soccer welcomes Saint Joseph’s
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its two-game, opening-weekend homestand against Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, August 21, at 1 p.m., ET at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Sunday’s match is the Pups on the Pitch game, and fans are encouraged to bring their dog, along...
WBOY
Brown: WVU’s starting QB still undetermined
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown said he feels confident about his quarterback situation both in the present and looking into the future. That doesn’t mean he’s ready to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, however. On Monday, Brown spoke to...
WBOY
Recruited as TE, CJ Donaldson settles in at RB
WVU's coaches say the true freshman can play anywhere on the field, and they agree on one thing: "Kid's a good player." WVU tight ends coach Sean Reagan was excited to work with freshman CJ Donaldson. Standing 6-2 and weighing 240 pounds, the Miami, Florida native was one of the...
WBOY
Mountaineers score five, take down SJU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned its first victory of the season with a dominating, 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Morgantown. Five different Mountaineers found the back of the net on Sunday, including...
WBOY
Fairmont State building on youth and experience
FAIRMONT, W.Va – College football is right around the corner and the Mountain East Conference is set to kick off in a few short weeks on September 1. With the release of the conference preseason poll, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons are picked sixth in the league after a 5-6 finish in 2021 and head coach Jason Woodman has a good feeling about his young roster taking a step forward.
WBOY
Legg’s “simple” mindset has transformed his game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From the pitch to the gridiron. Casey Legg’s journey to becoming a Mountaineer is anything but traditional. Legg grew up a soccer player. That’s the sport he always envisioned playing in college but one simple question asked during a match in 2017 led to a future he never thought was possible.
