Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital
FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after hitting metal sign near Table Mountain
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A man is recovering tonight after crashing his motorcycle into to a metal road sign near Table Mountain Casino. It happened around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The California Highway Patrol went out to Friant and Belcher, a few miles southwest of Millerton Lake after...
47-year-old woman's body found in San Joaquin River
A 47-year-old woman died after going underwater in the San Joaquin River at Skaggs Bridge Park in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.
California Teenager Dies in Lake While Hiking With His Dad
A 19-year-old hiker has died after swimming at Thousand Island Lake in California. Before tragedy struck, the Los Angeles-based teenager was hiking with his dad and others in the Ansel Adams Wilderness when he decided to go for a solo swim around noon on Aug. 10. After he failed to...
Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
Fire, explosions rock Kingsburg after deadly train crash
'It was instant, just 'boom'... catastrophic!': One person has died after a train crashed into a semi-truck on Thursday evening, sparking flames and explosions and causing many roads to be shut down.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
Man caught checking door handles in Clovis
People in a Clovis neighborhood are on high alert after surveillance video caught a man checking door handles over the weekend. That happened nera Dakota and Leonard Friday night. The surveillance didn’t catch him actually getting into any cars or taking anything – just checking to see whether he could....
1 man in custody, another critically injured after 2 separate shootings in Clovis
A man is critically injured and another man is in custody after two separate back-to-back gun violence incidents in Clovis early on Sunday morning.
Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance footage from inside the gas station captured […]
Teen accused of making bombs for sale in Atwater
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — A teen in Atwater is in custody after a search warrant was served at his home because he was suspected of making bombs. It began when the Merced Sheriff's Department received a tip from the FBI that a 17-year-old boy was manufacturing and selling explosive devices from a home.
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Dinuba family mourns 29-year-old killed in stationary train crash
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family in Dinuba is mourning the loss of their loved one, 29-year-old Raymond Garza, after he was killed in a car accident just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. “It’s like a dream, it doesn’t feel real. He’s going to be missed” said Elsa Gonzales. “At five o’clock in the morning […]
Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
Valley centenarian makes a splash on 100th birthday with a 20-foot drop down water slide
SANGER, Calif. — "I was born 8/22/22,"said Georgia Stepp, wearing a rhinestone "100" birthday tiara. On Sunday, the Valley centenarian celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends, including her three children and grandchildren. The celebration included a 20-foot water slide, food, photos, and birthday cake. Stepp marked the...
Shots fired outside popular bar in Fresno's Tower District
A man is in custody after a shooting outside Strummer's in central Fresno around 1 am on Sunday.
"Without it, I'm basic bedridden,"says Fresno woman whose motorized wheelchair was taken
A Fresno woman is now asking for your help to find her motorized wheelchair. It was taken from outside of her home on Tuesday. Jovonna Martinez recently broke her hip and relies on caretakers. She's now left without a wheelchair and can't afford to buy a used or new one.
Back-to-school: Law enforcement reminds drivers to be cautious in busy rush hour traffic
CLOVIS, Calif. — Thousands of Clovis students are returning to school Monday. That means streets near schools will be busy during the morning and after-school rush hours. As you drive your kids to school, Clovis Police want you to keep one thing in mind; safe driving. For parents, the...
Missing 38-year-old man in San Joaquin found safe
UPDATE: Zamora has been found safe.
Roads in Clovis blocked off after shooting at apartment complex
Clovis police officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired on Gettysburg Avenue near Clovis Avenue just after 3 am.
