Madera County, CA

KMPH.com

Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital

FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
KMPH.com

Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
KMPH.com

Man caught checking door handles in Clovis

People in a Clovis neighborhood are on high alert after surveillance video caught a man checking door handles over the weekend. That happened nera Dakota and Leonard Friday night. The surveillance didn’t catch him actually getting into any cars or taking anything – just checking to see whether he could....
YourCentralValley.com

Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance footage from inside the gas station captured […]
KMPH.com

Teen accused of making bombs for sale in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — A teen in Atwater is in custody after a search warrant was served at his home because he was suspected of making bombs. It began when the Merced Sheriff's Department received a tip from the FBI that a 17-year-old boy was manufacturing and selling explosive devices from a home.
KION News Channel 5/46

Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
