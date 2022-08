The Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball team faced tough competition over the weekend as they opened their season on the road in Taylorsville, Utah. The Lady Eagles took on Western Wyoming Community College on Thursday to begin their three-game tournament. Eastern looked sharp in their first match of the year as they swept the Mustangs in three sets with scores of 25-9, 25-23, and 25-16.

TAYLORSVILLE, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO