Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
delawarepublic.org
BMW Championship brings thousands to Wilmington. Where do they all park?
As tens of thousands of fans head to the Wilmington Country Club for this week’s BMW Championship golf tournament, local businesses are cashing in on the event's limited parking. Farms and museums along Route 52 are opening their lots to fans. Hundreds of cars and trucks have paid $50...
delawarepublic.org
BMW Championship brings in local food trucks
As the PGA action heats up this weekend at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, patrons will be able to sample several local food trucks. Vendors at Wilmington Country Club have been set up for nearly a week in anticipation. Petra Heiss’ frozen treat business ‘Gotta Lotta Gelata’ has been a...
papreplive.com
Despite graduation losses, Coatesville football team looks to remain among district’s best
COATESVILLE >> Expectations. For any good team, they come with the territory and for the past few years not many high school football teams in the area have been better than Coatesville. They won their sixth straight Ches-Mont League National Division title in 2021 and made it all the way...
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
Felton, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cape Henlopen High School football team will have a game with Lake Forest High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Middletown, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St. Mark's High School football team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. St. Mark's High SchoolSt. Georges Technical High School.
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention
In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.
cutoday.info
Dover FCU Upgrades Member Interaction With Move to Glia Platform
DOVER, Del.–Member of Dover FCU here can now transition seamlessly between chat, on-screen voice and video, according to Glia, a provider of digital service solutions. The new solution has helped the credit union to transition from a phone-based contact center to online chat capabilities using Glia’s digital-first DCS platform, the company added.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Amtrak hiring in Delaware and other locations
Amtrak is seeking candidates for jobs in Delaware and throughout its system. Northern Delaware has a wide range of Amtrak operations and, in the past, employed 1,000 people. The carrier made sharp cuts in service during the pandemic, but has been restoring its schedule as demand increased. Amtrak has about...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing Hartly man
HARTLY, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 28-year-old Hartly man. William Klenk’s last whereabouts before the Gold Alert was issued are unknown. Police say attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for Klenk’s safety and wellbeing.
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
Gunman in speeding car opens fire for full Philly block, 35-year-old shot in face: Police
Police say a gunman inside a gold-colored sedan that was speeding down Hellerman began shooting a full block before reaching the victim.
phl17.com
Man driving at a high rate of speed crashes into a pole, woman passenger dies
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was operating a car that struck a pole in the city’s Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with...
firststateupdate.com
At Least Four People Shot In Wilmington Late Saturday Night
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least four people injured. At around 11:00 Saturday evening police officers responded to the unit block of 27th and Tatnell for reports of multiple rounds fired. Arriving officers located four patients at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. All...
State limits hunting guns allowed in park where teen was fatally shot
Center-fire and rim-fire rifles and handguns are now prohibited for hunting in four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said this past week. Among the areas affected is Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County, where 18-year-old Jason Kutt was fatally...
delawarepublic.org
Pharmaceutical company breaks ground on new facility in Middletown
A new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is coming to Middletown promising hundreds of jobs. WuXi STA is a contract, research, development, and manufacturing organization, and Tuesday the company broke ground on its new 190-acre pharmaceutical campus in Middletown. This is the company’s second facility in the United States, and will be...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
firststateupdate.com
Friday Morning Police Pursuit Ends With Rollover Crash In Dover, Driver GOA
At around 1:40 Friday morning rescue crews were dispatched to South Bay Road and Route 1 for reports of a vehicle crash with entrapment. While en route crews learned that Delaware State Police were pursuing a vehicle when it hit a bridge and rolled over. When crews arrived on scene...
