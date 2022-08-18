ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

delawarepublic.org

BMW Championship brings in local food trucks

As the PGA action heats up this weekend at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, patrons will be able to sample several local food trucks. Vendors at Wilmington Country Club have been set up for nearly a week in anticipation. Petra Heiss’ frozen treat business ‘Gotta Lotta Gelata’ has been a...
WILMINGTON, DE
94.5 PST

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention

In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jordan Spieth
cutoday.info

Dover FCU Upgrades Member Interaction With Move to Glia Platform

DOVER, Del.–Member of Dover FCU here can now transition seamlessly between chat, on-screen voice and video, according to Glia, a provider of digital service solutions. The new solution has helped the credit union to transition from a phone-based contact center to online chat capabilities using Glia’s digital-first DCS platform, the company added.
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Amtrak hiring in Delaware and other locations

Amtrak is seeking candidates for jobs in Delaware and throughout its system. Northern Delaware has a wide range of Amtrak operations and, in the past, employed 1,000 people. The carrier made sharp cuts in service during the pandemic, but has been restoring its schedule as demand increased. Amtrak has about...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing Hartly man

HARTLY, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 28-year-old Hartly man. William Klenk’s last whereabouts before the Gold Alert was issued are unknown. Police say attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for Klenk’s safety and wellbeing.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
#Fedex Cup#Tour Championship#Wilmington Country Club#Pga
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

At Least Four People Shot In Wilmington Late Saturday Night

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least four people injured. At around 11:00 Saturday evening police officers responded to the unit block of 27th and Tatnell for reports of multiple rounds fired. Arriving officers located four patients at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. All...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Pharmaceutical company breaks ground on new facility in Middletown

A new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is coming to Middletown promising hundreds of jobs. WuXi STA is a contract, research, development, and manufacturing organization, and Tuesday the company broke ground on its new 190-acre pharmaceutical campus in Middletown. This is the company’s second facility in the United States, and will be...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE

