Nashville, TN

styleblueprint.com

Meet Hayley Hubbard, Today’s FACE of Nashville

Co-founder of Feeding Nashville and one half of the duo behind parenting podcast Meaning Full Living, Hayley Hubbard is undoubtedly a busy woman. A go-to for parents and parents-to-be, her podcast offers candid experiences and practical advice on all things child-related. When she’s not using her platform to raise awareness for food insecurity and advocate for health and wellness, you might find the mom of three on the sidelines of one of her husband’s concerts. (After all, he’s one half of country music duo Florida Georgia Line and currently on a solo tour with Keith Urban — we’d find the time, too!) Please welcome our newest FACE of Nashville, podcast host and philanthropist Hayley Hubbard.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Shops

The Factory at Franklin, now owned by Holladay Properties, released a new rendering alongside the announcement of new tenants, including Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space. Several existing tenants, including Franklin Juice and Honest Coffee,...
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro' Musician Billy Henson Died Sunday

(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Murfreesboro musician and writer Billy Henson passed away early Sunday morning (8/21/2022) surrounded by family. He was age 83. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced later. Henson was a regular on WGNS’ daily country music shows in the mid-50’s. His first broadcast was at...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
williamsonherald.com

The Sapphire Suite creates a new workspace for women in Franklin

The Sapphire Suite, a luxury coworking space for women, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday morning at 1201 Liberty Pike in Franklin. “The Sapphire Suite is more than just a place to work,” reads the business’s website. “It was designed specifically to offer women access to a beautiful space, thoughtful amenities and a community that builds, lifts and transforms. The Sapphire Suite creates next-level opportunities for women to achieve their goals, build connections & support one another's success.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Mashed

What Makes Garth Brooks' New Nashville Bar So Unique

Even though no one seems to know where the term originated from, a lot of the bars in the Lower Broadway area of Nashville are considered a "honky-tonk," (via The Tennessean). According to Oxford Languages, a honky-tonk is "a cheap or disreputable bar, club, or dance hall, typically where country music is played." Since country music is the genre of choice at these bars, several famous country singers own honky-tonks in the area. According to Nashville Guru, Miranda Lambert owns the first female artist bar/restaurant on Broadway, Casa Rosa. Writers for Taste of Country did a one-night tour of the celebrity-owned bars/restaurants, and they were impressed by the drinks at Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red, and felt that the food at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop exceeded expectations.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair Friday, August 19 to August, 27, various times 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E. Ward Agriculture Center Get ready for 10 days of family fun at the Fair that includes “95 Reasons to […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Rent Prices in the Murfreesboro Area are Increasing

The cost of living in Murfreesboro is far from inexpensive, but it is also far from the most expensive. Those who grew up in Rutherford County can attest the monthly rent charged at apartment complexes has skyrocketed over the past few years. But determining what’s a high price and what’s a low price is often a matter of opinion, depending on where you may have lived prior to moving to the Murfreesboro area.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Country Music Video

(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WREG

Breakfast biscuit trip turns into million-dollar win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says. The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville. She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 […]
UNIONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN

