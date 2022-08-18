Even though no one seems to know where the term originated from, a lot of the bars in the Lower Broadway area of Nashville are considered a "honky-tonk," (via The Tennessean). According to Oxford Languages, a honky-tonk is "a cheap or disreputable bar, club, or dance hall, typically where country music is played." Since country music is the genre of choice at these bars, several famous country singers own honky-tonks in the area. According to Nashville Guru, Miranda Lambert owns the first female artist bar/restaurant on Broadway, Casa Rosa. Writers for Taste of Country did a one-night tour of the celebrity-owned bars/restaurants, and they were impressed by the drinks at Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red, and felt that the food at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop exceeded expectations.

