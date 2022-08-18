Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th
Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th. The northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website.
WIBC.com
Illinois Ready For Hoosiers To Come Across The Border For Access To Abortion
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Indiana was the first state to vote an abortion ban into law after the Dobbs decision was handed down by the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. Illinois, Indiana’s neighbor to the west, still has unrestricted access to abortion. With that, Planned Parenthood of Illinois...
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
95.3 MNC
Plymouth man turns himself in for Jan. 6 Capitol entry
A northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website. He faces several charges including two for violent...
city-countyobserver.com
Do Indiana Kids Count?
After 50 years, the dog finally caught the car. In case you’re wondering what I’m talking about, the state of Indiana just passed a near-total ban on abortion. Abortion is now illegal in Indiana except for rape and incest (up to 10 weeks) and up to 20 weeks when it comes to a fatal fetal anomaly and cases of serious health risk to the mother.
Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner
A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
WOWO News
Walorski’s Congressional Ballot Replacement Selected
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Representative Jackie Walorski’s Congressional ballot replacement was selected Saturday afternoon in Mishawaka. Rudy Yakym will take her spot on the ballot for the 2nd Congressional District. He once worked as Walorski’s campaign finance director and has been endorsed by her husband, Dean Swihart. The...
abc57.com
Man charged in double murder in South Bend
St. Joseph County, Ind., --- 52-year-old Joseph Newgent has been charged with double murder, after two people were found dead in a South Bend home on Johnson Street. On August 9, South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes unit found 18-year-old Rainie Best, of South Bend and 24-year-old Phil Honer, of South Bend shot and killed in a home on the 800 block of Johnson Street.
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
abc57.com
Man arrested in connection with three burglaries
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on three counts of burglary after being caught at the scene of one of the burglaries, according to the probable cause affidavit. On July 26, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West for a burglary report at a sports store.
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
22 WSBT
Marshall County fatal crash on U.S. 31
Marshall County, Ind. — One person has died in a crash on U.S. 31 at 18th Road south of Argos, according to the Marshall County Coroner. The crash happened after 4:30 Saturday afternoon when a green Chrysler Sebring going eastbound on 18th and a vehicle going southbound on 31 collided.
WIBC.com
Indiana GOP Chooses Nominee to Replace Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind.–The Indiana Republican Party has picked its GOP nominee to replace the late Representative Jackie Walorski. The nominee they have selected is Rudy Yakym. Yakym, 38, was previously the finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign. He also has been endorsed by Walorksi’s husband, Dean Swihart. Currently, he is an executive with the Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest.
abc57.com
Jury convicts Jordan Wolf in murder of Forrest Howard
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A jury found Jordan Wolf guilty of killing Forrest Howard on Friday, according to court records. The jury deliberated just two hours, according to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth. Wolf was found guilty of one count of murder by the jury and pleaded guilty...
Indiana provider, hospitals prepare for new abortion law
In less than a month, Indiana's near-total abortion ban takes effect. Right now, many abortion providers in the state are grappling about what to do next.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading police on chase with cocaine in vehicle, child in backseat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine after allegedly leading police on a chase on August 11, according to the probable cause affidavit. Orlandes Washington was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Neglect of a dependent. Possession of...
casscountyonline.com
Town of Royal Center
Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
warricknews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
