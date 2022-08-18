School Employee Arrested for Sexual Assault

On June 14, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit was advised of a possible sexual assault on a child involving a sixteen-year-old former Mitchell High school student and an employee of Mitchell High School. An investigation began and the suspect was identified as Sarah Jones, a Library Technology Educator, at Mitchell High School. Through the investigation probable cause was established to arrest Ms. Jones for the crime of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (Colorado CRS 18-3-405.3). On August 17, 2022, detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Ms. Jones, who subsequently turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477.