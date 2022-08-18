Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Brendan Fraser being honored at upcoming film festival, making all things right in the world
Is receiving high praise, and if we may be so honest, it’s about damn time. Fraser is receiving an honor for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale at Toronto’s International Film Festival this September. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Fraser will be honored during the TIFF Tribute Awards with the Tribute Award for Performance.
Horror fans call out movies that were ruined by a twist
When we think of horror, specifically modern horror, we reminisce about all the twists and turns that took us by complete surprise. Think Orphan (2009) or Us (2019), two prime examples of a climactic plot twist that made us say, “I never saw that coming.” However, where there are truly unrivaled developments in horror that left us tongue-tied and lost for words, there are the complete opposite, which are plot twists that never hit the mark, whether it be enabling a confusing plot or adding unnecessary drama to an otherwise enjoyable tale (we’re looking at you, Nope).
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
Episodic horror enthusiasts praise their favorite anthology shows
Horror enthusiasts have taken over the r/horror subreddit after one user ignited a discussion on the genre’s best anthology shows, praising the directors and casts for the high-quality production of their favorite series. Favorite Anthology Horror Show? from horror. User vikas233 was the first to pitch the question on...
The needless retelling of a classic tale that nobody liked surfaces on streaming
Even though Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale has been adapted and repurposed countless times over since first being published in 1845, almost every single person on the planet will immediately think of Disney when The Little Mermaid comes to mind. That’s understandable when the the 1989 animated classic has been...
Brie Larson-created docuseries ‘Growing Up’ landing on Disney Plus Day
Grab your tissues and prepare for an emotional release as Disney Plus celebrates Disney Plus Day in 2022. Brie Larson and Culture House partnered for a beautiful, heart-wrenching, and inspiring new docu-series called Growing Up. The show will premiere on Disney Plus Day and will take viewers of all ages through life as a series of individuals.
Toe-tapping Marvel supercut showcases a multiverse of moves
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes; from suburban New York to sub-Saharan Africa, a whole host of superheroes pledge their lives to keep humanity safe. Heroism is a full-time gig, so it’s only natural that world-saving Asgardians, Mutants, and Humans alike need the chance to unwind. In their free time, our Marvel heroes like to dabble in aerobic exercise, so they fish out their dancing shoes and cut a rug to some catchy beats. Some heroes, like Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Dwayne Johnson’s Groot, are well-known and envied for their killer dance moves, but many more contenders have shown their appreciation for the fine art of music.
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
Where else can you see ‘Orphan: First Kill’ star Isabelle Fuhrman?
It was way back in 2009 when Isabelle Fuhrman burst onto the horror scene with her turn as Esther, the horrifying antagonist of Orphan and the role that instantaneously launched her to horror icon status. Now, the young actress is returning to her roots in Orphan: First Kill, reprising the role for a prequel that, according to critics, improves upon its predecessor.
‘She-Hulk’ stans are stomping on those calling the series ‘woke’ and ‘anti-men’
It’s no secret that the non-male stars of any major movie franchise are subjected to online discrimination, but, following the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel fans are putting their foot down as misogynistic reviews of the character begin to circulate. This recent bout of discourse seemed to...
Disney Plus Day trailer reveals first look at the title hero of ‘Pinocchio,’ no strings attached
After streaming giant Disney Plus unveiled its intriguing catalog back in May for Disney Plus Day, eagle-eyed Mouse House subscribers have been rewarded with their first official glimpse at the title hero of Robert Zemeckis’s live-action adaptation Pinocchio in a recent teaser. In the 30-second trailer, which you can...
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
‘Star Wars’ fans endeavor to figure out why Rey would lie to Luke
Nothing gets some sections of the Star Wars fanbase up in arms quite like the sequel trilogy, and today fans are trying to work out a minor mystery from The Last Jedi. Perhaps the most divisive film in the 45-year-old franchise, The Last Jedi sparks debate like no other film from even just cinema in the 2010s. The fandom has seen a bit split very similar to how fans reacted to the prequel trilogy but perhaps accentuated by the influx of fan forums and YouTube videos dedicated to bashing it.
DC diehards know exactly why they rate ‘Doom Patrol’ ahead of ‘Titans’
Fans know how they feel about the DC Titans series. It was different from the original Teen Titans cartoon on Cartoon Network and tried to make this superhero team ‘darker’ and ‘edgier’. However, another DC show has captured fans’ attention, and after three years since Doom Patrol‘s release, DC fans may know precisely why that show is rated highly compared to Titans.
What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored
The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
A disappointing period-set slasher tears the streaming Top 10 to shreds
Alan Moore is widely lauded as one of the finest comic book and graphic novel writers of all-time, making it completely fitting that if there’s one thing he hates above all else, it’s Hollywood getting its hands on his work. The eccentric author has never been shy in speaking out on butchered adaptations of his work, with From Hell first out of the gate in 2001.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ re-release sees film finally get fitting poster
Before Spider-Man: No Way Home came out, its posters and other marketing material got roasted for not including characters everyone knew were in the film. An upcoming re-release of the 2021 project corrects this, and fans online are elated by the choice. The film’s official Twitter account posted the above...
‘House of the Dragon’ creators run to the defense of that controversial scene
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon showrunners Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin believe that the most heartbreaking scene in the first episode was anything but gratuitous. Per Vanity Fair, Condal acknowledged that many viewers took issue with the contentious...
