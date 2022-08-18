The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes; from suburban New York to sub-Saharan Africa, a whole host of superheroes pledge their lives to keep humanity safe. Heroism is a full-time gig, so it’s only natural that world-saving Asgardians, Mutants, and Humans alike need the chance to unwind. In their free time, our Marvel heroes like to dabble in aerobic exercise, so they fish out their dancing shoes and cut a rug to some catchy beats. Some heroes, like Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Dwayne Johnson’s Groot, are well-known and envied for their killer dance moves, but many more contenders have shown their appreciation for the fine art of music.

