TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support
Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
Sharon Stone Considered Stopping the Release of ‘Basic Instinct’ Because of Her Leg-Crossing Scene
Sharon Stone wanted to try and stop ‘Basic Instinct’ from being shown in theaters after seeing her much talked about leg-crossing scene.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney Plus Day trailer reveals first look at the title hero of ‘Pinocchio,’ no strings attached
After streaming giant Disney Plus unveiled its intriguing catalog back in May for Disney Plus Day, eagle-eyed Mouse House subscribers have been rewarded with their first official glimpse at the title hero of Robert Zemeckis’s live-action adaptation Pinocchio in a recent teaser. In the 30-second trailer, which you can...
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
Horror Thriller ‘Alone In The Dark’ Starring Novi Brown & Terrell Carter Set At Tubi
EXCLUSIVE: Sistas alumna Novi Brown and Terrell Carter (Empire) are set to star in horror thriller Alone In The Dark, a Tubi original movie set for premiere on Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service in October. Directed by Brant Daugherty, and co-written by Daugherty and wife, Kimberly Daugherty (A Christmas Movie Christmas), who also appears in the movie, Alone In The Dark revolves around a recent divorcée under house arrest who must deal with a stalker that appears to have control over her surroundings. Brown plays Bri Collins, a recent divorcée who is under house arrest due to her ex-husband’s crimes. As she...
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding Ceremony in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have said “I do” once again. A month after they officially tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel, the couple celebrated their nuptials with another ceremony in Georgia, with multiday festivities and a star-studded guest list over the weekend.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at the 'House of the Dragon' London Premiere The couple’s second wedding was held at Affleck’s 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia. The weekend reportedly kicked off with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marty McFly was an unintentional gay icon, according to ‘Back to the Future’ theory
Back to the Future is possibly the greatest time travel movie of all time, as well as one of the best movies of all-time generally. But a new fan theory has given a whole new perspective on its hero Marty McFly. We’re nearly 40 years on from Back to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lycanthrope lovers revisit a darkly demented werewolf classic on streaming
If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
wegotthiscovered.com
An instant classic sci-fi blockbuster defends humanity on Netflix
For the most part, troubled productions don’t tend to yield phenomenal results, but Doug Liman’s and Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow is most definitely one of the very few exceptions to the rule. Things were so bad during the early days of the shoot that director Liman...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell freezes over as fans declare the Dark Universe a missed opportunity
If you’re seeking the most prominent example of how not to build a shared mythology, then look no further than the short-lived Dark Universe. Universal was incredibly confident about its chances of launching a Marvel-esque franchise based on its classic stable of monsters that such names as Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, and speculatively even Angelina Jolie and Dwayne Johnson were being lined up to star in mega budget reboots of the back catalogue.
wegotthiscovered.com
Episodic horror enthusiasts praise their favorite anthology shows
Horror enthusiasts have taken over the r/horror subreddit after one user ignited a discussion on the genre’s best anthology shows, praising the directors and casts for the high-quality production of their favorite series. Favorite Anthology Horror Show? from horror. User vikas233 was the first to pitch the question on...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Toe-tapping Marvel supercut showcases a multiverse of moves
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes; from suburban New York to sub-Saharan Africa, a whole host of superheroes pledge their lives to keep humanity safe. Heroism is a full-time gig, so it’s only natural that world-saving Asgardians, Mutants, and Humans alike need the chance to unwind. In their free time, our Marvel heroes like to dabble in aerobic exercise, so they fish out their dancing shoes and cut a rug to some catchy beats. Some heroes, like Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Dwayne Johnson’s Groot, are well-known and envied for their killer dance moves, but many more contenders have shown their appreciation for the fine art of music.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU defenders think the franchise is on its strongest run ever, despite… everything else
If there’s one thing the DCEU fandom can’t be faulted for, it’s their optimism. Whether it’s trying to find the positives in the constant behind the scenes chaos and controversy that engulfs the franchise at every turn, or the determination to see the SnyderVerse restored one way or another, you have to give credit where it’s due.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ creators run to the defense of that controversial scene
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon showrunners Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin believe that the most heartbreaking scene in the first episode was anything but gratuitous. Per Vanity Fair, Condal acknowledged that many viewers took issue with the contentious...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ stans are stomping on those calling the series ‘woke’ and ‘anti-men’
It’s no secret that the non-male stars of any major movie franchise are subjected to online discrimination, but, following the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel fans are putting their foot down as misogynistic reviews of the character begin to circulate. This recent bout of discourse seemed to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney Plus day bringing ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to streaming
Disney Plus Day is coming, and it’s not going to disappoint a major subset of the platform’s audience; namely, the loyal Marvel fans out there. The second annual celebration of the Mouse House’s streaming service will serve up a host of new content for subscribers to enjoy, with the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder chief among them.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disappointing period-set slasher tears the streaming Top 10 to shreds
Alan Moore is widely lauded as one of the finest comic book and graphic novel writers of all-time, making it completely fitting that if there’s one thing he hates above all else, it’s Hollywood getting its hands on his work. The eccentric author has never been shy in speaking out on butchered adaptations of his work, with From Hell first out of the gate in 2001.
