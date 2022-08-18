ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS News

Kansas recount confirms result in favor of abortion rights

A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state's 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has...
KANSAS STATE

