‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide and his family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.

3 DAYS AGO