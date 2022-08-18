ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
CBS News

Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his son were shot three times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m. The victims were found on the living room floor, officials say. Police say the 43-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
CBS News

Former Elk Grove High coach found not guilty by jury of molesting underage girl

A former Elk Grove High School coach who was on trial for allegedly molesting a young girl has been found not guilty. On February 19, 2022, Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff's office.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS News

Beaver County woman charged after striking multiple people with her vehicle

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. "Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving," a statement read from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Shooting in Jeffrey Manor neighborhood leaves 41-year-old man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting leaving one man dead in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. It happened in the 9600 block of South Merrion around 10:58 Monday morning. Authorities said a 41-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago in critical condition...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Parkland school shooter a "damaged person," defense attorney says

The lead attorney for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz told the jury in his penalty trial Monday they have witnessed "things that will haunt them for the rest of their lives," but they now need to learn what led him to massacre of 17 people four years ago before they can decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Police asking for help to find missing senior in Modesto

MODESTO - Police in Modesto are asking for the public's help to locate a senior who, along with his vehicle, went missing over the weekend. The family of Roy White last saw him driving his white Ford Sport Track pickup truck around 5 p.m. Sunday near Sylvan Avenue, says the Modesto Police Department. Police say he has some medical issues. The truck has California license plate number 6J64367.
MODESTO, CA

