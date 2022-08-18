Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son
A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Teenage boy intentionally struck by 2 cars in Florence
The incident unfolded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along 66th Street and Avalon Boulevard. Rachel Kim reports.
CBS News
Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his son were shot three times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m. The victims were found on the living room floor, officials say. Police say the 43-year-old...
Volunteer dive group finds 16-year-old Kiely Rodni's car with remains inside in reservoir
A volunteer dive group says it found a body while searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a massive high school farewell party in Truckee, northeast of Sacramento, on August 6. Law enforcement has not confirmed the finding. "We have found Kiely Rodni's vehicle and...
22-year-old mother is the 3rd person to die in Missouri home explosion
A 22-year-old mother has died after a house in a Missouri town exploded earlier this week. Myranda Gale Golden is the third person killed in the explosion, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff's office. Golden died Friday, four days after the incident. Her 3-year-old daughter died Thursday, and her significant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 34 killed in string of deadly crashes in Turkey
Nearly three dozen people died in Turkey on Saturday in two major crashes. In one, a truck barreled into a crowd of people. Investigators say the driver's brakes gave out.
CBS News
1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
CBS News
Former Elk Grove High coach found not guilty by jury of molesting underage girl
A former Elk Grove High School coach who was on trial for allegedly molesting a young girl has been found not guilty. On February 19, 2022, Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff's office.
CBS News
Police respond to incident at Capitol Casino in Sacramento
There are multiple police units and crime scene tape up at Capitol Casino in Sacramento. There are several people outside of the casino.
Cellphone video appears to show a violent confrontation between Arkansas police and suspect
An investigation is underway after a disturbing cellphone video appears to show three Arkansas law enforcement officers violently punching and kneeing a suspect on the ground. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste has the latest.
CBS News
Beaver County woman charged after striking multiple people with her vehicle
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. "Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving," a statement read from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
CBS News
Shooting in Jeffrey Manor neighborhood leaves 41-year-old man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting leaving one man dead in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. It happened in the 9600 block of South Merrion around 10:58 Monday morning. Authorities said a 41-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago in critical condition...
Parkland school shooter a "damaged person," defense attorney says
The lead attorney for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz told the jury in his penalty trial Monday they have witnessed "things that will haunt them for the rest of their lives," but they now need to learn what led him to massacre of 17 people four years ago before they can decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.
CBS News
Report of shots fired at Capitol Casino leads to heavy police response; 1 detained
One person has been detained at Capitol Casino in Sacramento after police received reports of shots fired at the business. It's unknown if anyone was injured.
CBS News
Veteran aviation instructor discusses fatal Watsonville plane crash
Bay Area pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after a deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville Thursday. Mary Lee reports. (8-19-22)
CBS News
Police asking for help to find missing senior in Modesto
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are asking for the public's help to locate a senior who, along with his vehicle, went missing over the weekend. The family of Roy White last saw him driving his white Ford Sport Track pickup truck around 5 p.m. Sunday near Sylvan Avenue, says the Modesto Police Department. Police say he has some medical issues. The truck has California license plate number 6J64367.
CBS News
Gunmen attempt to steal baby in Long Beach
The failed kidnaping took place near Pine Avenue and E. 10th Street. Two suspects were taken into custody and the baby was uinharmed.
Comments / 0