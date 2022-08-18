Read full article on original website
3 Potential Landing Spots for Derick Brassard
Derick Brassard is still a free agent as we get closer to the start of training camp. Although he is no longer a top-six forward, he is still a solid depth forward to have, as he can provide decent depth scoring. That and his 951 games of NHL experience could be enough for him to find a new home before the start of the 2022-23 season. However, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the 34-year-old center. Let’s take a look at them now.
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders
Do the Islanders turn to J.T. Miller? The Canucks don’t have the assets to move bad contracts. Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the Sekeres and Price show on after Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames, if the Islanders will call on J.T. Miller, and the Vancouver Canucks salary situation.
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
2022-23 NHL team preview: Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres made history in 2021-22 as they missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, tying them for the longest stretch of futility in NHL history with the Florida Panthers, who missed out from 2001 to 2012. Though they ultimately added another notch to a very long list...
Blackhawks Have 4 Good Oiler Targets in Potential Kane Trade
With the Chicago Blackhawks rebuilding, many people are wondering if they will trade Patrick Kane . One team that has been viewed as a perfect landing spot for the future Hall of Famer is the Edmonton Oilers. More fuel was added to that fire recently by Sportsnet analyst Gene Principe. While speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, Principe noted that Kane should be the Oilers’ Plan A and that the latter “would come to Edmonton for sure.”
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
