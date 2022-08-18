ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Tribal boarding schools much improved, but legacy of old schools remains

By Morgan Fischer/Cronkite News
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3id2yd_0hMheJ9s00

The Chilocco Indian Agricultural School in northern Oklahoma, one of hundreds across the country in the 19th and 20th centuries that that worked to forcibly assimilate Native American children into Western culture, separating famlies and often punishing use of tribal language and traditions. ( Photo by pcol / Creative Commons )

WASHINGTON – Pope Francis apologized. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland called it a “heartbreaking” part of U.S. history. Congress is considering legislation to atone for the government’s actions.

Few dispute that Indian boarding schools led to more than a century of abuse, systematically seizing Indigenous land, separating children from their families, destroying communities and working to erase tribal languages, religions, cultures and economies. Poor conditions and harsh treatment at the schools are blamed for the deaths of untold numbers of Indigenous children who were supposed to be in the government’s care.

While the abuses were in the past, the schools are not, entirely. Arizona, home to 47 federal Indian boarding schools at one point, still has eight such schools today.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Advocates say the modern schools are not perfect. But they are a far cry from the horrors of the past.

“They’re not run the way the schools were run in 1925,” said Tsianina Lomawaima, of Mvskoke (Creek) descent and a retired professor of Indigenous studies at Arizona State University.

Today’s schools are no longer in the “historical assimilative model,” said Stephen Curley, the director of digital archives for the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, as the previous structure “doesn’t exist anymore.”

Five of the eight boarding schools in Arizona today are run by the Bureau of Indian Education and the other three are tribally controlled. Since BIE and Native nations took “the helm of operating” the schools, the curriculum has gotten more culturally competent with more of a focus on revitalization and cultural exchange, Curley said.

This was echoed by Haaland in June testimony to the Senate Indian Affairs Committee on the first volume of an Interior Department investigation of the schools. The report outlined abuses at the 408 federal Indian boarding schools that operated in 37 states between the early 1800s and the 1960s.

Haaland said of the modern schools, “A lot … have Native teachers, Native principals, Native superintendents. There is a culturally relevant education for every Native student at every single one of those schools.”

That was not always the case.

Haaland, the first Native American to hold a Cabinet position, ordered the review of the schools, and has embarked on a cross-country listening tour to hear from boarding school survivors. Interior officials said this summer that her tour will stop in Arizona before the end of this year, but they could not say when.

Experts say the previous structure of boarding schools still affects Native communities. Students who attended the schools, and the families they were separated from, often experienced intense trauma, emotional and physical. This type of intense trauma does not just go away, said David Simmons, the director of government affairs at the National Indian Child Welfare Association.

“One generation, after another generation, after another generation, over 100 years of families experiencing this,” Simmons said. “And today, of course, what we see are people who have been separated from their communities and have relatives who are living on tribal lands, but they themselves have never been there because they were removed and their families, their grandparents were removed.”

No matter the impact, however, the common factor “of separating families from children, was wrong,” Lomawaima said. Simmons said that 30% to 40% of the children who attended the schools never returned home because they died as a result of “disease or harsh working conditions or different kinds of abuse.”

The Interior investigation identified marked or unmarked burial sites at approximately 53 different schools across the country, a number department investigators expect will increase.

Despite the damage, native communities were resilient and survived. Lomawaima said there “was no one story, there was no one impact” on Indigenous children who attended the schools.

“It ranged from people who, because of their strength and resilience, and their own resources thrived at the schools at certain points in time and places to people who were effectively destroyed by them,” she said.

Lomawaima said there “is no question that they did damage, but they did not entirely succeed in that goal,” of destroying Native life.

Curley pointed to the Navajo Nation as an example of resilience. The Navajo reservation had the majority of federal Indian boarding schools in Arizona, a “strategic” decision by federal authorities who saw in the tribe’s large population a need for “a lot of institutions to assimilate them.” Despite that, he said, the Navajo Nation and its nearly 400,000 members is still vibrant today.

Arizona, with 47 tribal schools in the past, was second only to Oklahoma, which had 76, according to the Interior Department report.

Along with the listening tour and the first volume of the report, advocates hope the government continues to address the legacy of the boarding schools and works to deal with what Simmons called “this historic trauma that many families are living with on a daily basis that has not been addressed properly,”

The House and Senate are both considering bills to establish a Truth and Healing Commission that would investigate the impacts and ongoing effects of the Indian boarding schools and develop recommendations for federal government action.

“It’s righting a wrong and making sure that it never happens again,” said Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Sedona, a co-sponsor of the House bill, which passed out of committee in June. “This is our responsibility, I’m pleased to see the movement forward.”

Despite the reforms, Native enrollment in schools has shifted away from boarding schools and toward public schools, where around 95% of Native children are enrolled today, Lomawaima said. Even there, she said, Native students face many challenges, one being that many public schools do not have or require any type of education for Native students to learn about Native language or life.

“Many, many, many public schools don’t have any of those (Native cultural) programs in place,” Lomawaima said. “There’s no one single answer, there’s no one simple answer” on how to best educate Native children.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Tribal boarding schools much improved, but legacy of old schools remains appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Final steps to remove derogatory names from federal lands underway

Sixty-six of the 67 sites on federal land in Arizona with a name that includes a slur for Native American women are slated to be renamed in September. With the public comment period now over, the U.S. Department of Interior is in the final stages of renaming more than 660 geographic features with the word […] The post Final steps to remove derogatory names from federal lands underway appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Two Arizona tribal colleges will receive grants to improve internet access for students

Diné College and the Tohono O’odham Community College received multi-million-dollar grants to support their efforts to improve educational and economic opportunity within their tribal communities by improving internet access, providing more hardware and investing in information technology personnel. “We knew that we had to extend our services beyond our campuses and centers to the Navajo […] The post Two Arizona tribal colleges will receive grants to improve internet access for students appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Public school advocates blocked a voucher expansion in 2018. Can they do it again?

It’s nearly 100 degrees outside, mosquitos are beginning to swarm and protesters are shouting nearby, but none of that seems to be dampening Raquel Mamani’s mood.  “I put this over it so it wouldn’t confuse people,” Mamani says, grinning ear to ear while holding up an old “No on 305” yard sign that had pieces […] The post Public school advocates blocked a voucher expansion in 2018. Can they do it again? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

‘It’s starting our healing process’: Navajo family of murdered woman seeks justice

Wearing all black, a picture of Jamie Lynette Yazzie on her shirt the only color in her outfit, Marilene James, stepped up to the podium inside a packed federal courtroom in Flagstaff to give a victim statement on behalf of her niece’s family. “Tre James didn’t give my daughter a chance to enjoy life with […] The post ‘It’s starting our healing process’: Navajo family of murdered woman seeks justice appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
Arizona Mirror

Navajo Nation presidential candidates Nez and Nygren announce their VP running mates

The ballot for Navajo Nation president is set, as incumbent Jonathan Nez and challenger Buu Nygren both announced their vice presidential running mates on Monday. Both campaigns hosted events at the Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Ariz., on Monday to let Navajo voters know who their running mates will be.  Candidates only have […] The post Navajo Nation presidential candidates Nez and Nygren announce their VP running mates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ELECTIONS
Arizona Mirror

Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane

After flying to Tucson on her family’s private jet for a campaign event Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson hitched a ride back home on Gov. Doug Ducey’s state plane because her jet was ferrying former Vice President Mike Pence to Nevada. And Robson’s campaign will have to reimburse the state for not just […] The post Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARANA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Teachers face mental health crisis because of low pay, pandemic stress, scant support

GILBERT – Just weeks before teacher Michelle Capriotti is set to leave her family to take a better-paying job in California, she stands in her living room on a recent afternoon, chatting with her son about the changes coming their way. “How do you feel about me leaving?” Capriotti asks Christopher, a 17-year-old with special […] The post Teachers face mental health crisis because of low pay, pandemic stress, scant support appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration

PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake endorsed an antisemitic Oklahoma Republican who says ‘the Jews’ are evil

Less than a month ago, Kari Lake rejected an endorsement from a prominent antisemite, saying that she “absolutely denounces bigotry in all its forms, especially anti-semitism.” This week, the Republican nominee for Arizona’s governor gave her full-throated endorsement to an Oklahoma legislative candidate who has said “the Jews” are evidence that “evil exists.” Lake said […] The post Kari Lake endorsed an antisemitic Oklahoma Republican who says ‘the Jews’ are evil appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Navajo Code Talkers Day Celebration set at the State Capitol for Aug. 14

One of the last living Navajo Code Talkers will be speaking in honor of Navajo Code Talkers Day on Aug. 14, marking the 80th anniversary of the Navajo Code Talkers. Navajo Code Talker Thomas H. Begay, 98, is coming to Phoenix with his family from Albuquerque, N.M., to share his experience serving in the U.S. […] The post Navajo Code Talkers Day Celebration set at the State Capitol for Aug. 14 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Navajo voters decide on Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren as the top presidential candidates

Voters on the Navajo Nation have narrowed down their presidential candidates from 15 to the two who will square off in November: incumbent Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and first-time presidential candidate Buu Nygren. All 110 chapters reported unofficial results after midnight on Aug. 3, and results show Nez got 17,073 votes and Nygren got […] The post Navajo voters decide on Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren as the top presidential candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Old Schools#Native Language#Native American#Interior#Congress#Indian#Indigenous#Arizona State Univers
Arizona Mirror

Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and legal experts at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday outlined the need to pass legislation clarifying an archaic election law so that the peaceful transfer of presidential power is ensured. The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, a bipartisan bill being pushed by 16 senators, was proposed after the […] The post Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million

WASHINGTON – Add another item to the long list of things that Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation disagree on: earmarks. For a second straight year, Republicans refrained from requesting any funding for local projects, while Democrats this year raised their requests by more than $194.5 million, a 43% increase over last year, […] The post Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

After sparking outrage, Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an Oklahoma antisemite

Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an antisemitic Republican legislative candidate in Oklahoma after her support of a man who said “the Jews” are evidence that “evil exists” became a political firestorm. Lake’s campaign spokesman Ross Trumble on Monday confirmed that the GOP gubernatorial candidate had withdrawn her endorsement of Jarrin Jackson, a far-right […] The post After sparking outrage, Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an Oklahoma antisemite appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pinal County’s election meltdown was years in the making

In Pinal County earlier this month, some Election Day voters waited hours for a primary ballot at polling places that had run out. They grew frustrated waiting for printers in the election office to slowly spit out additional ballots that then had to be trucked to sites around the county. Poll workers — already struggling […] The post Pinal County’s election meltdown was years in the making appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Arizona Mirror

The independent state legislature doctrine could reverse 200 years of progress and take power away from the people

In a case to be heard in the coming months, the U.S. Supreme Court could decide that state legislatures have control over congressional elections, including the ability to draw voting districts for partisan political advantage, unconstrained by state law or state constitutions. At issue is a legal theory called the “independent state legislature doctrine,” which […] The post The independent state legislature doctrine could reverse 200 years of progress and take power away from the people appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Arizona celebrated its first Navajo Code Talker Day on Sunday

Navajo Code Talker Thomas H. Begay stood at the podium dressed in his gold button-up shirt adorned with his service medals and a custom bolo tie made out of his congressional silver medal that is surrounded by turquoise. He wore his red U.S. Marine Corps hat that has Navajo Code Talker embroidered in gold thread […] The post Arizona celebrated its first Navajo Code Talker Day on Sunday appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election.  Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary […] The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COLORADO STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy