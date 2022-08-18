ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman's own wins Montana Librarian of the Year

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
 3 days ago
BOZEMAN — The Montana Librarian of the Year is an award recognized by librarians from across the state. This year's winner is Katie Biehl from the Bozeman Public Library. Not only is she recognized by her colleagues across the state but the community she grew up in.

“[I]lucked out right away with a job at the Belgrade library, and then a couple of months later a job opened up the Bozeman public library and I applied for that,” says Biehl.

Follwing 24 years after starting at the Bozeman library, Biehl was awarded with the highest honor for librarians in Montana.

“It was a surreal experience, I would have to say I never expected it to happen,” says Biehl.

When she found out she glanced over it, like many of us at work do.

“All the winners got an email right? And um- well I didn’t read the email because I thought it was just an announcement for the winners and thought oh that nice and then moved on with my day ,” says Biehl.

A librarian from Great Falls was the one who nominated Biehl. Biehl says she admires her and had a gut feeling it was her. She was nominated for her work with Montana Library 2 go, an online source to access a library virtually from across Montana.

“The statewide consortium really provides equal access to a wide variety of libraries and patrons,” says Biehl.

Biehl is now the third librarian from the Bozeman public library to win the title.

“It’s been unanimous, and it’s great to have a winner in our library,” says Kit Stephenson, Bozeman Library, Assistant Director.

“That to me said a lot about how I’m perceived from across the state and so I think it’s a great honor for me,” says Biehl.

You can visit the Bozeman Public Library website here.

