New group wants to bring professional theater to Anaconda

ANACONDA - All aboard! Anaconda’s art and culture scene is ready to take off and one local professional theater company is ready to jump that train.

“We don’t have a ton of professional theater companies and as Montana is blowing up with the film scene and I think Anaconda is ready for more consistent entertainment and entertainment that’s going to challenge them,” said Jackie Vetter.

Vetter is starting the Anaconda Ensemble Theatre which will bring more adult-oriented productions featuring Montana actors and Montana playwrights.

John Emeigh Jackie Vetter is starting the Anaconda Ensemble Theatre in the Smelter City.

“I think that it’s important that not only are artists getting paid for their work, but we’re giving Montana playwrights specifically a platform for their work to be produced as well,” said Vetter.

Vetter, who lives in Anaconda, spent the last seven years as the artistic director of the Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre in Butte before stepping down to pursue this new project.

“I don’t think I would have the confidence to start a new company if I hadn’t had that experience,” she said.

Jackie believes this is a good time to start this new venture because this is a really hot time for development in this small town of Anaconda.

“Walking down Park Street some of the blocks now are completely full of businesses and it’s really exciting to see that growth,” said Vetter.

People in the Smelter City are feeling renewed energy.

“You can see the growth. Everybody’s super welcoming here. You know, you go to a lot of small towns, and sometimes, you know, they don’t want things to change, but here the changes are for the better to revive the town,” said Shawn Strickland who is the manager of the Hickory House Inn.

The theater will use different venues in town for a performance, before finding a more permanent location.

