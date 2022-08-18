Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized

BUTTE – A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon while walking Uptown.

The victim was crossing Montana Street at Galena Street at about 4:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck him. Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the incident is still under investigation Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.