Mother, daughter teaching at same school savoring the moment before retirement

 3 days ago
It's a full circle moment for a mother-daughter duo in Norristown.

For Susan Schultz, this will be her last year at Paul V Fly Elementary School in Norristown.

For her daughter Julia, this will be her first.

"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that my daughter would be at the same school with me. I really didn't," said Schultz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y23zu_0hMhe40E00

Both mother and daughter have been busy getting their classrooms set up for the first day of school.

Susan teaches 4th grade. Julia will be teaching kindergarten.

This will be the only year the mother-daughter duo will ever work together at the same school.

"I've always seen how much she loved Paul Fly and the Norristown School District. I've seen how great of an educator she's been and it's been such a part of me since I was little. So it's awesome to be still here, to be with her for her last year and even when she leaves," said Julia Schultz.

Julia was a substitute teacher last year, so this is her first full-time gig.

Both mother and daughter are looking forward to savoring every moment of working together throughout the school year.

The first day of school is August 29.

