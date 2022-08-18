Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent in January and average energy bills will hit £5,816 by April, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts warned that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and that fundamental reform was needed in the way energy is delivered in the UK. It came as a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative...
financefeeds.com
ECB cites urgent need to harmonise crypto banking regulations
The European Central Bank is drawing attention of the member states of the European Union about the need to harmonize regulations for cryptocurrencies. According to its latest supervision newsletter, the ECB was concerned about possible regulatory overlap between the respective regulators and banks handling cryptocurrencies. To that end, the ECB works closely with the national supervisors to ensure a consistent approach, highlighting the difficulties of introducing efficient oversight of the rapidly evolving sector.
Prescriptions Too Costly? Mark Cuban’s Online Pharmacy Has Saved Patients $1,000 a Month
The Inflation Reduction Act, passed last week, aims to tackle the high costs of prescription drugs with annual caps and government price setting, perhaps providing some hope for those on fixed incomes...
Comments / 0