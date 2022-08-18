ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Aerial fire suppression efforts centered in Helena take aim at Montana wildfires

By Sam Hoyle
KTVH
KTVH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eK6wY_0hMhdThh00

Most people in Montana know the sight and sound of a DC-10 aircraft as it either heads toward a fire or is over one dropping fire retardant to help ground crews by slowing the spread.

Just east of the Helena Airport sits the United States Forest Service fire airbase where 10 tanker aircraft lay in wait, ready to respond at a moment's notice to respond to fires anywhere in Montana and in various places around the country.

RK Smithley, one of the fire captains for 10 Tanker that's currently stationed in Helena, flew commercially for over 30 years before joining the aerial firefighting side of piloting just under a decade ago. Smithley describes the DC-10 as, "a fully loaded fuel tanker on the bottom airplane," capable of holding 9,400 gallons, or 85,000 pounds, of fire retardant and while the crew has the capability to dump the entirety of the load, they usually are making several passes at fires using a targeted approach.

"People think once we open these doors, everything is coming out. This system is so capable that we can do six or seven drops out of a single load. Depending on what the ground firefighters need and the aerial supervision wants us to do with it," said Smithley.

While it's commonly thought that aerial fire units are there to help put out fires, Smithley says that's a common misconception by the public. While 10 Tanker crews dropping retardant is a vital part of fire suppression, Smithley says it's equally important to work in tandem with crews on the ground to truly get a foothold against the fire they are working on.

"We're building walls around fires, we're not extinguishing. That's for the ground guys and gals to get a hold of. We're building walls to stop or at least slow, the progress of the fire so that they can get in there with the heavy equipment. Bulldozers, handlines, all the tools that they use," said Smithley. "We're really assisting them to build a wall around the fire as our main priority. Plus, obviously, structure protection, when that's called for. It's important to lay heavy return lines to stop the fire from spreading into the structures at hand," said Smithley.

In early August, residents of the Helena area got a good glimpse of what DC-10's are capable of as 10 Tanker crews responded to the Matt Staff Fire, which burned nearly 1,600 acres just west of Canyon Ferry Reservoir. While the planes and crews were ready at the near drop of a hat to respond to fires like the Elmo and Matt Staff fires, the USFS's contract with 10 Tanker runs for the height of the fire season barring an exceptional year like 2021 where nearly one million acres in Montana were burned.

"We have contracts that go from early July through September, and this can be extended if needed if the fire year warrants. But I'd say our most active seasons have planes on this base are between July and September," said Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest spokesperson Chiara Cipriano.

Smithley said while the job he and other 10 Tanker personnel do is tough, with long hours and stressful situations, he says they know it's a vital job and he's thankful that he gets to do it.

"We really love serving the states that were in at the time — the people below us is not lost on us when we're working fire. Obviously, our job is to protect lives and property and lay retardant lines to help the ground firefighters to the maximum benefit that we can," said Smithley. "It's very gratifying when we're saving houses, for example, is obviously a very important thing to be doing."

Comments / 1

Related
montanarightnow.com

Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena

A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
montanarightnow.com

'It was the culture': Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz talks commitment to Griz

Hayden Opitz has achieved a lot during his high school athletics career and technically, his senior year hasn't even started. Not only has Opitz, a Helena Capital senior, earned Second-Team All-State honors on the gridiron as a tight end, he was also a First-Team All-State performer on the Bruins' Class AA state championship team in boys basketball.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large

HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Retardant#Aerial Firefighting#Airbase
buttesports.com

Miners Hart, Leary, Lee sign to play baseball in Oregon

From left, Eric Hart, Kenley Leary, Aidan Lee and Jim LeProwse pose for photos after the three players signed to play at Umpqua Community College Saturday evening at 3 Legends Stadium. Three Butte Miners are getting the band back together. In Oregon. Shortly before a ceremony honoring the Montana Class...
BUTTE, MT
KTVH

Out and About: Continental Divide Trail

Heading off the beaten path is almost like a right of passage in Montana, with no shortage of scenic hikes and mountain peaks, Big Sky Country is arguably one of the best places for hiking.
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montanarightnow.com

Butte man racks up ninth DUI conviction

A man with eight previous DUI convictions racked up his ninth on Thursday after admitting he was driving under the influence of drugs when pulled over in Butte last year. James Walter Schoonover, 54, of Butte pleaded guilty to DUI before District Judge Kurt Krueger and faces up to five years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000. He was returned to jail and will be sentenced at a later date.
BUTTE, MT
KTVH

KTVH

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy