ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
financefeeds.com

NinjaTrader snatches CTO Hazim Macky from US crypto exchange Coinme

Hazim Macky’s career includes leading roles at Coinme, Remitly, Amazon, and Microsoft. NinjaTrader Group has appointed Hazim Macky as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a newly established role that reports to chief executive Martin Franchi. The provider of clearing, brokerage, and technology solutions for active traders will now count with...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygon#Celsius#Subsidiary#Integral#Smart Contract#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Digital#Ethereum#Dapps#Defi#Co Founder Of Gk8
financefeeds.com

ECB cites urgent need to harmonise crypto banking regulations

The European Central Bank is drawing attention of the member states of the European Union about the need to harmonize regulations for cryptocurrencies. According to its latest supervision newsletter, the ECB was concerned about possible regulatory overlap between the respective regulators and banks handling cryptocurrencies. To that end, the ECB works closely with the national supervisors to ensure a consistent approach, highlighting the difficulties of introducing efficient oversight of the rapidly evolving sector.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy