Read full article on original website
Related
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
The climate law has earmarked $27 billion towards establishing a national green bank with more funding than similar initiatives in the U.K. and Australia.
financefeeds.com
NinjaTrader snatches CTO Hazim Macky from US crypto exchange Coinme
Hazim Macky’s career includes leading roles at Coinme, Remitly, Amazon, and Microsoft. NinjaTrader Group has appointed Hazim Macky as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a newly established role that reports to chief executive Martin Franchi. The provider of clearing, brokerage, and technology solutions for active traders will now count with...
Markets Insider
'Early hikers' show central banks' tough tightening won't tip big economies into recession, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs looked at 9 countries quick to raise interest rates for clues to the economic impact, and found none of the "early hikers" showed signs of recession.
Markets Insider
Charter rates for natural gas supertankers have surged 124% as tight supplies ramp up competition for ships
The worsening European energy crisis pushed charter rates for natural-gas tankers to $105,250 a day, up from $47,000 a year ago, per the WSJ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
ECB cites urgent need to harmonise crypto banking regulations
The European Central Bank is drawing attention of the member states of the European Union about the need to harmonize regulations for cryptocurrencies. According to its latest supervision newsletter, the ECB was concerned about possible regulatory overlap between the respective regulators and banks handling cryptocurrencies. To that end, the ECB works closely with the national supervisors to ensure a consistent approach, highlighting the difficulties of introducing efficient oversight of the rapidly evolving sector.
Comments / 0