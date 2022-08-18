The European Central Bank is drawing attention of the member states of the European Union about the need to harmonize regulations for cryptocurrencies. According to its latest supervision newsletter, the ECB was concerned about possible regulatory overlap between the respective regulators and banks handling cryptocurrencies. To that end, the ECB works closely with the national supervisors to ensure a consistent approach, highlighting the difficulties of introducing efficient oversight of the rapidly evolving sector.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO