Virginia Beach, VA

Car crashes into Virginia Beach home causing severe damage to back, side of home

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A car crashed into a home causing severe damage to the walls of the house.

Around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in the 5400 block of Brockie Street. A single vehicle crashed into the home.

Officials say the driver was not able to get out at the time. The driver was able to self-extricate the vehicle at 2:51 p.m.

The back and side corner walls of the house were severely damaged and needed shoring up.

Chesapeake Fire Department Medic 14 assisted and took the driver to an area hospital. The Red Cross will be assisting the residents due to structural damage. The cause is under investigation by the VBPD.

