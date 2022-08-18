ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
AUSTIN, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Black, TX
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
TexasHighways

A Hiker Confronts Monoculture in Austin Parks

I didn’t even know it was there until I made a trip with my son to the Austin Nature & Science Center, a natural history museum for kids near Lady Bird Lake. The grounds feature a waterfall, trail, and dinosaur pit with play bones for children to dig up. After my son finished shoveling buckets of sand to uncover these treasures, I took him inside and we inspected other artifacts: sparkly rocks, fossils, animal fur, taxidermy snakes, and butterfly collections. We were about to leave for lunch when I stopped by the water fountain for a drink and noticed something out back. Behind a bird exhibit, I saw a fence and a gate. And behind that gate, I saw a trail leading down a hill under a canopy of trees. I couldn’t resist. I grabbed my kid and walked toward what turned out to be the little-known back way into the Zilker Nature Preserve, the prettiest and most secret woods in Austin I’ve ever seen.
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

Manor: RangeWater Breaks Ground on First Development in Austin Area

Feature Photo: Artist rendering of a building at the mixed-use residential project, The Darby. Image: RangeWater Real Estate. Manor (Travis County) — Atlanta, Georgia-based RangeWater Real Estate has announced its first new-build development in the Austin area. The multifamily real estate firm is planning a community called The Darby,...
AUSTIN, TX
#Black Art#Vegetarian Soul Food#Black Austinites
kut.org

City of Taylor hopes cemetery's historic designation will draw visitors

Take a walk through the Taylor City Cemetery, and you'll quickly notice little historical details on the headstones that reveal just how old it is — 133 years old to be exact. It was these little details — inscriptions memorializing some of Williamson County's first settlers and markers indicating...
TAYLOR, TX
Community Impact Austin

Old Soul Exchange to hold soft opening Aug. 19, grand opening Sept. 3 in downtown San Marcos

Rachel McCartney is slated to host a grand opening celebration Sept. 3 for her shop, Old Soul Exchange, in downtown San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new vintage and thrift shop called Old Soul Exchange is set to hold its soft opening Aug. 19 at 123 S. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, with a grand opening celebration slated for Sept. 3.
SAN MARCOS, TX
tribeza.com

The Best Pizza in Austin

With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Finding Your Pride

My first Austin Pride was in 2018 – a year after I moved to this city. My friend Jocelyn and I parked by Texas State Cemetery, then walked down Seventh until we reached the parade route. Next to us was a couple who practically robbed every float of their condoms, while we just grabbed necklaces, rainbow flags, and laughs at the cringey corporate floats. Afterward, Jocelyn and I tried every Fourth Street bar – Rain on 4th, Sellers (R.I.P.), and then Oilcan's. My most vivid memory is how much I loved dancing at Oilcan's, where they played "Bulletproof" by La Roux – a song that teenage me used to dream about gyrating to as a cool adult at a club.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Round Rock Ranks High in Multiple ‘Best Of’ Lists

We all know Round Rock rocks, but now it’s official – again. Niche, a company dedicated to connecting people to their future “schools, neighborhoods and workplaces,” has listed Round Rock among the best cities in America to live, buy a house, raise a family and receive a top public school education.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Chicago

Victim shoots would-be carjacker in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A would-be carjacker is in critical condition after being show in North Austin early Monday morning. Police said a man was in his car around 1:30 a.m., in the 5500 block of West Crystal Avenue, when another man walked over and fired shots. The victim, who has a concealed carry license, shot back, hitting the man in the chest. The would-be carjacker was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene, near central and division.The victim was not hurt.Police are investigating this incident as an attempted carjacking. 
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities:Houston (3.9%)San Antonio (3.1%)Dallas (2.8%)Areas out of state the other 13% have moved to include, Los Angeles, New York and Denver. On average, former Austinite moved to an area about 173 miles away for their job—9 miles below the national average.Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX
travelnoire.com

5 Black-Owned Restaurants In Austin, TX That Are Worth Visiting

Austin is known for great live music venues and its general craziness. Over the past decades, the capital of Texas experienced a rapidly rising in popularity. Thanks to its fascinating culture and friendly locals, people go there to visit and learn more about the city. Austin is also home to many Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.
AUSTIN, TX
