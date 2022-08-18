Read full article on original website
KXAN
LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
myfoxzone.com
'This means so much': Austin Pride festival, parade back after two-year hiatus due to pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: You can watch the full live stream of the parade at the bottom of this story. The annual Austin Pride celebration was back in Downtown Austin on Saturday. The 30th annual event returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, after it was...
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
'We're people just like them': Groups taking part in Austin Pride parade say the event holds great importance
AUSTIN, Texas — Balloons are now filling the living room of Glen Langford, who is the President of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus. “We are building our float for the 2022 pride parade that will be downtown in Austin,” said Langford. Usually, they are performing, but on...
10-year-old Austin girl becomes published author
Pranshi Mehta, a 10-year-old Austinite, became a published author this month with the debut of her children's chapter book, "Hope."
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
A Hiker Confronts Monoculture in Austin Parks
I didn’t even know it was there until I made a trip with my son to the Austin Nature & Science Center, a natural history museum for kids near Lady Bird Lake. The grounds feature a waterfall, trail, and dinosaur pit with play bones for children to dig up. After my son finished shoveling buckets of sand to uncover these treasures, I took him inside and we inspected other artifacts: sparkly rocks, fossils, animal fur, taxidermy snakes, and butterfly collections. We were about to leave for lunch when I stopped by the water fountain for a drink and noticed something out back. Behind a bird exhibit, I saw a fence and a gate. And behind that gate, I saw a trail leading down a hill under a canopy of trees. I couldn’t resist. I grabbed my kid and walked toward what turned out to be the little-known back way into the Zilker Nature Preserve, the prettiest and most secret woods in Austin I’ve ever seen.
virtualbx.com
Manor: RangeWater Breaks Ground on First Development in Austin Area
Feature Photo: Artist rendering of a building at the mixed-use residential project, The Darby. Image: RangeWater Real Estate. Manor (Travis County) — Atlanta, Georgia-based RangeWater Real Estate has announced its first new-build development in the Austin area. The multifamily real estate firm is planning a community called The Darby,...
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
kut.org
City of Taylor hopes cemetery's historic designation will draw visitors
Take a walk through the Taylor City Cemetery, and you'll quickly notice little historical details on the headstones that reveal just how old it is — 133 years old to be exact. It was these little details — inscriptions memorializing some of Williamson County's first settlers and markers indicating...
Old Soul Exchange to hold soft opening Aug. 19, grand opening Sept. 3 in downtown San Marcos
Rachel McCartney is slated to host a grand opening celebration Sept. 3 for her shop, Old Soul Exchange, in downtown San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new vintage and thrift shop called Old Soul Exchange is set to hold its soft opening Aug. 19 at 123 S. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, with a grand opening celebration slated for Sept. 3.
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Finding Your Pride
My first Austin Pride was in 2018 – a year after I moved to this city. My friend Jocelyn and I parked by Texas State Cemetery, then walked down Seventh until we reached the parade route. Next to us was a couple who practically robbed every float of their condoms, while we just grabbed necklaces, rainbow flags, and laughs at the cringey corporate floats. Afterward, Jocelyn and I tried every Fourth Street bar – Rain on 4th, Sellers (R.I.P.), and then Oilcan's. My most vivid memory is how much I loved dancing at Oilcan's, where they played "Bulletproof" by La Roux – a song that teenage me used to dream about gyrating to as a cool adult at a club.
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.
roundtherocktx.com
Round Rock Ranks High in Multiple ‘Best Of’ Lists
We all know Round Rock rocks, but now it’s official – again. Niche, a company dedicated to connecting people to their future “schools, neighborhoods and workplaces,” has listed Round Rock among the best cities in America to live, buy a house, raise a family and receive a top public school education.
One-Of-A-Kind House Made Of Only Glass & Steel Just Hit The Market In Texas
The house is on the market for $1.2 million.
Victim shoots would-be carjacker in North Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A would-be carjacker is in critical condition after being show in North Austin early Monday morning. Police said a man was in his car around 1:30 a.m., in the 5500 block of West Crystal Avenue, when another man walked over and fired shots. The victim, who has a concealed carry license, shot back, hitting the man in the chest. The would-be carjacker was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene, near central and division.The victim was not hurt.Police are investigating this incident as an attempted carjacking.
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities:Houston (3.9%)San Antonio (3.1%)Dallas (2.8%)Areas out of state the other 13% have moved to include, Los Angeles, New York and Denver. On average, former Austinite moved to an area about 173 miles away for their job—9 miles below the national average.Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
fox7austin.com
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants In Austin, TX That Are Worth Visiting
Austin is known for great live music venues and its general craziness. Over the past decades, the capital of Texas experienced a rapidly rising in popularity. Thanks to its fascinating culture and friendly locals, people go there to visit and learn more about the city. Austin is also home to many Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.
