The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL team for a 16th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Monday. The Cowboys, who have only made the playoffs four times in the last 12 seasons, are worth $8bn, up 23% from last year, Forbes said. The New England Patriots ($6.4bn), Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams ($6.2bn), New York Giants ($6bn) and Chicago Bears ($5.8bn) completed the top five.

