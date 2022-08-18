Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Dallas Cowboys retain title of NFL’s most valuable team with $8bn worth
The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL team for a 16th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Monday. The Cowboys, who have only made the playoffs four times in the last 12 seasons, are worth $8bn, up 23% from last year, Forbes said. The New England Patriots ($6.4bn), Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams ($6.2bn), New York Giants ($6bn) and Chicago Bears ($5.8bn) completed the top five.
3 Takeaways From Browns’ 2nd Preseason Game
The Cleveland Browns finished their second week of preseason Football on Sunday following a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the loss, there were questions answered for the Browns and their fans during the teams’ joint practice sessions and preseason game against Philadelphia. With the second preseason game...
Former Cleveland Browns General Manager: ‘Get Garoppolo, Save Your Season’
With an 11-game banishment for Deshaun Watson on deck, the Cleveland Browns have an interesting situation on their hands. While the team employs two back-up quarterbacks with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen, the absence of a true starting quarterback could strike a fatal blow to the team’s playoff hopes.
Can The Browns Make The Playoffs In 2022?
Deshaun Watson will probably line up behind center for the Cleveland Browns 6 times in the 2022 regular season. After an emotional return to action in Houston, he faces division rivals Baltimore and Cincinnati back-to-back. New Orleans could be another playoff contender in Week 16, followed by games against Washington...
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/21: Game Two Beckons, Jimmy G Teases, and more. Now 100% Watson Free!
Today, an enormous weight has been shifted from my mighty webdorkian shoulders. My soul feels as though it has been cleansed, as if Hercules himself had cleaned it a la the Augean Stables. My mind is free from rumination, my eyes are clear, and my sphincter is totally relaxed. You...
