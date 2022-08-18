ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electra, TX

newschannel6now.com

Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported three new deaths, 219 cases and 317 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 19. Six Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Widespread Rain on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Weather contributing to recent homeless deaths, WFPD says

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The body of a 43-year-old homeless woman was found Thursday in the 2200 block of McKinney Road, marking the 4th homeless death known to the Wichita Falls Police Department this year. Police responded to a call about a strong odor in the area and when...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Aspen is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Aspen is a friendly cat who loves to relax and spend time with other cats. If you’re interested in adopting...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Heavy Rain into Eary Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will overspread the area into Sunday and Monday. Some of it will fall down hard at times. Widespread 2-to-4-inch amounts look likely with some areas getting between 3 and 6 inches. This could lead to some flooding. Temperatures will be held down thanks to clouds and rain.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Location changed for Aug. 22 jury duty in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you were called for Wichita County jury duty on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m., do not go to the MPEC. Instead, potential jurors should go to the third floor of the Wichita County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. The MPEC is not available due to Hotter’N Hell Hundred, which is why the location change was made.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Benefit in memory of Tonya Brand to be held in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A benefit for the family of Tonya Brand will be held Friday night in Altus. Brand worked for the City of Altus and died after being critically injured at the city landfill earlier this month. Now, the community is coming together to raise money for her...
ALTUS, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Cool temps and large rainfall headed to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into the weekend Texoma can expect great rain chances throughout most of our area and lower temperatures are also on the way. The start of the weekend will be warm and dry as we have a high of 95 and very little rain on Saturday, however, Sunday is a completely […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!

It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of Manganese coming from Waurika Lake. Water treatment staff has already begun flushing the system, which should resolve the issue within 24 hours. Until then, people living near the plant may notice...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox44news.com

Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
WACO, TX

