Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 19
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported three new deaths, 219 cases and 317 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 19. Six Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
Nearly 20 animals adopted from Clear the Shelters event
So many pets are getting cozy in their new homes Saturday night after the Clear the Shelters event at the Wichita Falls Animal Service Center.
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wichita County
Hospitalizations remain in the single digits in Wichita County, however, the Health District reported 3 deaths and 219 new cases this week in the county.
Widespread Rain on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
Weather contributing to recent homeless deaths, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The body of a 43-year-old homeless woman was found Thursday in the 2200 block of McKinney Road, marking the 4th homeless death known to the Wichita Falls Police Department this year. Police responded to a call about a strong odor in the area and when...
Aspen is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Aspen is a friendly cat who loves to relax and spend time with other cats. If you’re interested in adopting...
Heavy Rain into Eary Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will overspread the area into Sunday and Monday. Some of it will fall down hard at times. Widespread 2-to-4-inch amounts look likely with some areas getting between 3 and 6 inches. This could lead to some flooding. Temperatures will be held down thanks to clouds and rain.
Location changed for Aug. 22 jury duty in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you were called for Wichita County jury duty on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m., do not go to the MPEC. Instead, potential jurors should go to the third floor of the Wichita County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. The MPEC is not available due to Hotter’N Hell Hundred, which is why the location change was made.
Do You Agree With the City of Lawton Moving Halloween to Saturday? [POLL]
Earlier this week the City of Lawton announced the official Trick or Treating date and times for 2022. Since All Hallows Eve falls on a Monday this year the city decided to move the celebration and traditions to the Saturday (10-29-22) before Halloween. It's caused quite a bit of controversy and complaints among citizens.
Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
Benefit in memory of Tonya Brand to be held in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A benefit for the family of Tonya Brand will be held Friday night in Altus. Brand worked for the City of Altus and died after being critically injured at the city landfill earlier this month. Now, the community is coming together to raise money for her...
One killed in Wichita Valley Airport plane crash
One person was killed in a plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport Saturday afternoon.
Cool temps and large rainfall headed to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into the weekend Texoma can expect great rain chances throughout most of our area and lower temperatures are also on the way. The start of the weekend will be warm and dry as we have a high of 95 and very little rain on Saturday, however, Sunday is a completely […]
WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
New details released in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the Saturday plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!
It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of Manganese coming from Waurika Lake. Water treatment staff has already begun flushing the system, which should resolve the issue within 24 hours. Until then, people living near the plant may notice...
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
