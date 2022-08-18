Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsville ISD students return to the classroom
KINGSVILLE, Texas — 3NEWS has been the Coastal Bend’s back-to-school headquarters-- answering the questions parents have and celebrating the first day of classes. Monday, August 22, students and staff at Kingsville ISD returned to the classroom and before the first bell rang, they spent the morning with First Edition.
'Bad decision': Corpus Christi attorney arrested for human smuggling says he gave ride to hitchhikers
DEL RIO, Texas — A Corpus Christi attorney is back home after spending six days behind bars. He was arrested Aug. 13 near the border in Del Rio with four migrants in his rental car. Attorney Timothy Dan Japhet said he was cited on four cases of human smuggling...
New Carroll High School missing school zones along Saratoga Boulevard
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some are wondering why there is no school zone designated on Saratoga Boulevard in front of the new Mary Carroll High School. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni explained it has to do with who is responsible for the road. “The City doesn’t control Saratoga,"...
Tuloso-Midway ISD struggles to meet bus driver demand
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bus driver shortage in Tuloso-Midway Independent School District is causing issues when it comes to the 19 bus routes that students need to get picked up from. The district is working to fill open positions by increasing pay and incentives for their drivers. However,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beto O'Rourke holding town halls in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers, Falfurrias in coming weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign across Texas as he hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke will hold several town halls in South Texas beginning this upcoming weekend during his "Drive for Texas" campaign. Saturday, August 27, O'Rourke will be in...
Police K9 sniffs out cocaine at a traffic stop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight bags of cocaine are off the Corpus Christi streets after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Friday evening. The stop happened on the 700 block of 25th St. when a Corpus Christi Sergeant noticed the driver had inconsistent stories during questioning. The...
Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
Murder suspect arrested for the shooting on Dodd Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a May Homicide on Dodd Dr. was found and arrested in Clute, Texas, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On May 31st, homicide investigators with CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino inside a home when they arrived, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skidmore-Tynan ISD set to build new high school campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District is getting a new high school along with the district continuing to receive an A plus rating. Superintendent Rick Waterhouse said the district received an A plus rating prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers were concerned about the learning loss when...
Large brush fire burns along State Highway 35 between Aransas Pass and Rockport
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large, quickly moving brush fire is burning on the Texas State Highway 35 bypass at the county line, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. The fire has spread from the area of W Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile near the bypass. As of now, it is 50% contained with approximately 150 acres burned.
Aransas Pass, Rockport blaze causes uptick in business and residential power outages
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the large brush fire between Aransas Pass and Rockport, there has been an uptick in reports of business and residential power outages due to electrical poles burning. 3NEWS spoke with Aransas Pass Police Department Administrative Captain Aaron Jones who said at the time...
Coastal Bend fire crews work day and night to contain Aransas Pass blaze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews were up against a major brush fire, Saturday, in Aransas Pass. The San Patricio County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic along the fire from West Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile, near bypass 35. Officials said more than 125 acres were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several CCISD police units respond to King High School for fight among students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at King High School were put in a "hold" pattern this afternoon after two fights broke out in the cafeteria, Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke told 3NEWS. Several CCISD police units responded to the high school during the lunch hour, Warnke said....
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
West-Oso ISD creates Parents on Patrol Initiative to better serve students, staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to keep schools as safe as possible, one local district is taking matters into the hands of students' parents. West-Oso Independent School District created the Parents on Patrol Initiative and is asking parents to sign up. West-Oso Superintendent Conrado Garcia is taking...
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
Corpus Christi man charged with 2 counts of intoxicated manslaughter after fatal crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed in an car accident near Port Aransas over the weekend, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department. On Aug. 13, around 11:56 p.m. officers were called to the 7500 block of Highway 361 for a major vehicle accident. 24-year-old...
Old Cunningham Water Treatment Plant being demolished at Labonte Park
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi eyesore will soon go away. The old Cunningham Water Treatment Plant has been out of commission for more than three decades. It currently occupies about 40 acres of City of Corpus Christi property, but it will soon be torn down. There are...
CCISD works to control increase of fire ants being seen, felt on school grounds because of recent rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the recent rain Corpus Christi residents may have noticed an increase in fire ant mounds. There are concerns about multiple ant beds that can be found at local school grounds. If you've ever been bitten, then you know how painful their sting can...
Brooks County Jail in need of jailers, raising pay to attract applicants
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Brooks County Sheriff's Department is dealing with a shortage of jailers at their county jail after a group of jailers recently quit to go work at a migrant processing facility in Hebbronville, Texas. Officials said the pay was much higher, and because of that...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 1