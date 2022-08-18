CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a May Homicide on Dodd Dr. was found and arrested in Clute, Texas, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On May 31st, homicide investigators with CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino inside a home when they arrived, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO