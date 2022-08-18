ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Kingsville ISD students return to the classroom

KINGSVILLE, Texas — 3NEWS has been the Coastal Bend’s back-to-school headquarters-- answering the questions parents have and celebrating the first day of classes. Monday, August 22, students and staff at Kingsville ISD returned to the classroom and before the first bell rang, they spent the morning with First Edition.
