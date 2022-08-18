ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
411mania.com

NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
411mania.com

Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE

Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal

The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.
411mania.com

Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
411mania.com

Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
411mania.com

Spoiler On Debuts At AEW Dark Tapings

A couple names made their AEW debuts at the Dark tapings on Sunday. As you can see below, both Westin Blake and Levis Valenzuela, Jr. made their debuts at the second session of the Dark tapings at Universal Studios. Blake worked in WWE as Wesley Blake, a member of the...
411mania.com

Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
411mania.com

CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event

CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III. * Lluvia, Dark Silueta...
411mania.com

Updated AEW All Out Lineup

AEW has an updated card for All Out following Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the latest lineup below for the show, which airs on September 3rd live on PPV, B/R Live & Fite TV:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm.
411mania.com

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (High Alert 2022) 08.20.2022 Review

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (High Alert 2022) 08.20.2022 Review. JR Kratos pinned Drew Adler in 4:43 (**¾) Dax Harwood submitted Rocky Romero in 10:26 (***½) El Desperado pinned Blake Christian & Hiromu Takahashi in 19:19 (***¾) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over...
