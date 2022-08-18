Read full article on original website
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
NXT Live Event Full Results 8.20.2022: Women’s Championship, North American Championship, And More
NXT held a live event tonight in Venice, FL. You can get the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers. *NXT Women’s Tag...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE
Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal
The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.
411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Charlotte Flair on Relationship with Becky Lynch, Sasha/Naomi Walking Out, and More!
-This is Awesome has been on hiatus the last two weeks, but we were gifted with a new Austin interview this week. Let’s get to it!. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show and tells us Charlotte is a workhorse that can have a great match with anyone on the roster. She is also a 13-time World Champion!
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
Nikkita Lyons Denies Claims She Missed Smackdown Due To COVID Vaccination Status
As previously reported, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were pulled from last Friday’s episode of Smackdown after Stark suffered an injury. They were replaced by Toxic Attraction. Lyons was also not at the show in Montreal and was said to be “medically unavailable.” This led to rumors that she...
Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
Spoiler On Debuts At AEW Dark Tapings
A couple names made their AEW debuts at the Dark tapings on Sunday. As you can see below, both Westin Blake and Levis Valenzuela, Jr. made their debuts at the second session of the Dark tapings at Universal Studios. Blake worked in WWE as Wesley Blake, a member of the...
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event
CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III. * Lluvia, Dark Silueta...
Updated AEW All Out Lineup
AEW has an updated card for All Out following Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the latest lineup below for the show, which airs on September 3rd live on PPV, B/R Live & Fite TV:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm.
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (High Alert 2022) 08.20.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (High Alert 2022) 08.20.2022 Review. JR Kratos pinned Drew Adler in 4:43 (**¾) Dax Harwood submitted Rocky Romero in 10:26 (***½) El Desperado pinned Blake Christian & Hiromu Takahashi in 19:19 (***¾) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over...
Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
UPDATE: PWInsider has confirmed that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are backstage at Smackdown in Montreal and will take the place of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. That means they will face Natalya and Sonya Deville in the WWE women’s tag team title tournament. Lyons is not at today’s...
WWE News: Survivor Series Gets A New Logo, Kofi Kingston Comments On Viking Funeral, Sami Zayn Thanks Montreal
– WWE Survivor Series has a new logo, which you can see above. The color scheme highlights the annual battle between RAW and Smackdown. – Kofi Kingston commented on the Viking funeral held for the New Day by the Viking Raiders on last night’s Smackdown. – Sami Zayn thanked...
