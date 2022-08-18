ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

WJHL

Cyclones submit controversial hit on Russell to TSSAA

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — While it seemed difficult to add another log to the fire of the Science Hill and Elizabethton rivalry, News Channel 11 learned that that’s exactly what happened after Friday night’s game. The hit by Topper’s center Kellen Hensley on Cyclones punt returner Cade Russell has become common water cooler talk and […]
Johnson City Press

Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded

In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been social media debate about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether or not it was a dirty hit.
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County dismisses Northview in season opener

ERWIN — What else does he do? Does he play in the band?. It’s the question longtime Unicoi County public address announcer Jim Buchanan asked about Caleb Pelaez, who starred for the Blue Devils in all three phases of the game Friday night in a 42-20 football win over Northview Academy.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pioneers win wild one with Patriots

BLUFF CITY — Talk about fans getting bang for their buck!. David Crockett traveled to Sullivan East on Friday night to open the season. When all was said and done in the three-hour plus marathon, the two teams combined for 87 points on 13 touchdowns, which included back-to-back kickoff returns for TDs and two pass interceptions returned for scores.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mays takes two at Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend

BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition for Bobby Mays, who extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway. The Jonesborough racer battled with his nephew, Marcus, to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad and Bobby’s brother, Jeff, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU students return to campus

As the fall semester begins, East Tennessee State University is welcoming new and returning students to campus with open arms. This past weekend, new ETSU students were able to get a feel for their new home and classmates during Preview — a weekend of fun activities and events. During this time, students also had the opportunity to leave their mark on campus by working together to paint ETSU’s Pride Walk.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Providence embarking on Division II adventure

Providence Academy is taking off on a new adventure, being part of the TSSAA for the first time. The Knights will compete in Division II, the private school level. Here is a look at their fall sports.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU reveals details of women's basketball coach's contract

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment” outlining what will be in the contract. Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unaka students gain 3rd and 6th place finishes in national SkillsUSA competition

ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal...
Johnson City Press

Hampton students place high in national competition

HAMPTON — An old saying about college sports dynasties is that they don’t rebuild, they reload. That can also be said about Hampton High School, a small school back in the mountains, far from the metropolitan areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The school has long been a dominant force in state championship meets in SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association. The school is also making its presence felt at national competitions. It seems younger students continue to do well in state and national competition when the school’s champion upperclassman graduate and move on to engineering and architectural programs in colleges and universities in the region.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Calling ETSU Choirs alumni

East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert. The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 22

Aug. 22, 1822: “The Tennessee General Assembly approved a charter for Kingsport… from the east end of Ross’ Bridge to the fork of Reedy Creek Road. After the Civil War, Kingsport went into a decline and was eventually stripped of it’s (sic) charter in 1879. The city regained said charter in 1917. (Source: Facebook, This is Kingsport.)
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Glamping Retro open in Unicoi County

A new business is giving visitors a chance to experience the natural beauty of Unicoi County in a more luxurious way. Glamping Retro is a luxury camping — or “glamping” — destination located on Spivey Mountain near the North Carolina state line. Glamping Retro has six luxury tents, an airstream and a treehouse available for rent.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

