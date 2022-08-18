Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golf Digest
Philadelphia Phillies fans should be absolutely EMBARRASSED by this scene in their own stadium
For all the faults of New York Mets fans—little-brother syndrome, running their yaps in July, still celebrating a 4-1 World Series loss like it was a huge accomplishment in franchise history, etc.—one thing you cannot deny is that they are as passionate as they come, in both victory and defeat.
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna reportedly tried to use celeb status to avoid Friday arrest
New details have emerged from the Friday arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and it seems the two-time All-Star
AOL Corp
Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath
The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves Issue Statement Following Marcell Ozuna's Arrest
Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested today on DUI charges, and the details of the arrest incident were pretty embarrassing. So how do the Braves feel following the arrest of the two-time All-Star? Are they going to suspend or otherwise discipline him?. According to Jeff Schultz of The...
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies in Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 90 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a...
MLB
As Harper nears rehab assignment, Phils lose two huge pieces
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies cannot wait to get Bryce Harper back in the lineup. The more offense, the better, especially with Sunday’s news that right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right triceps, and right-hander Corey Knebel will not pitch again this season because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Knebel has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Cyr was added to the 40-man roster and took Domínguez’s spot in the bullpen.
Phillie Phanatic trolls Keith Hernandez during Mets broadcast
New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez made a quip about the Philadelphia Phillies’ defense last Tuesday, and the Phillie Phanatic on Friday was apparently still not over Hernandez’s comment. During last Tuesday’s Mets broadcast, Hernandez said that he disliked working Phillies games because the team was not fundamentally-sound...
AL Playoff Picture: 3 pretenders that have no chance at a World Series
These three teams in the AL playoff pictures are more pretenders than serious contenders. The AL playoff picture has some of the usual suspects at the top. The defending American League pennant-winning Houston Astros look like they have what it takes to get right back there again. Amidst some recent struggles, it’s also way too early to count out the New York Yankees.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Tuesday? Wednesday? It’s almost showtime for Bryce Harper
That's when Bryce Harper should embark on the final leg of his journey back to the Phillies' starting lineup. Sidelined since suffering a broken left thumb on June 25, Harper has been taking batting practice on the field at Citizens Bank Park for a week. He is scheduled to do so again Monday. After that, it'll be off to the minor leagues -- likely Triple A Lehigh Valley, according to manager Rob Thomson -- for some competitive at-bats.
NBC Sports
Wheeler struggles, bats quiet again as Phillies lose Game 1 of DH to Mets
The Phillies’ inability to score runs with any consistency continued to be a big problem as they suffered yet another loss to the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. Zack Wheeler could not hold the Mets back for the...
NBC Sports
Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game
Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0