Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath

The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Braves Issue Statement Following Marcell Ozuna's Arrest

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested today on DUI charges, and the details of the arrest incident were pretty embarrassing. So how do the Braves feel following the arrest of the two-time All-Star? Are they going to suspend or otherwise discipline him?. According to Jeff Schultz of The...
Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies in Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 90 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a...
As Harper nears rehab assignment, Phils lose two huge pieces

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies cannot wait to get Bryce Harper back in the lineup. The more offense, the better, especially with Sunday’s news that right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right triceps, and right-hander Corey Knebel will not pitch again this season because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Knebel has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Cyr was added to the 40-man roster and took Domínguez’s spot in the bullpen.
AL Playoff Picture: 3 pretenders that have no chance at a World Series

These three teams in the AL playoff pictures are more pretenders than serious contenders. The AL playoff picture has some of the usual suspects at the top. The defending American League pennant-winning Houston Astros look like they have what it takes to get right back there again. Amidst some recent struggles, it’s also way too early to count out the New York Yankees.
Tuesday? Wednesday? It’s almost showtime for Bryce Harper

That's when Bryce Harper should embark on the final leg of his journey back to the Phillies' starting lineup. Sidelined since suffering a broken left thumb on June 25, Harper has been taking batting practice on the field at Citizens Bank Park for a week. He is scheduled to do so again Monday. After that, it'll be off to the minor leagues -- likely Triple A Lehigh Valley, according to manager Rob Thomson -- for some competitive at-bats.
Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game

Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
