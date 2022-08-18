Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
NBC Sports
Phils heed Wheeler’s words, beat one of the 'better teams' to earn split with Mets
Zack Wheeler stood outside the Phillies’ clubhouse late Saturday afternoon and laid it on the line. “We need to win some ballgames against some of these better teams,” he said. “We’ve got to swing it a little better. We’ve got to pitch better.”. The right-hander...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
NBC Sports
Tempers flare in Yankees-Blue Jays after Manoah plunks Judge
The New York Yankees' frustrations boiled over during Sunday's series finale vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was drilled by a pitch from Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah. Judge took exception and exchanged words with Manoah, but he waved off his teammates to prevent the situation from escalating.
NBC Sports
Longo's incredible tag ends Giants' wild win, snaps skid
The Giants snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after almost snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday at Coors Field. After blowing two separate multi-run leads, the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 in a wild 11-inning game. The game ended on an incredible play by Evan...
NBC Sports
What Giants' 'big miss' prospect Harrison wants to work on
Kyle Harrison is a name Giants fans should remember. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramírez, Harrison explained what he is working on improving the most as he pushes through the minor leagues. "For me, that old changeup grip wasn't working necessarily," Harrison said when asked...
NBC Sports
Mets torture Phillies one more time on their way out the door
It was just like old times for the Phillies on Sunday. They blew three leads, two saves and played poor defense. The result of that ugly trifecta was an excruciating 10-9 loss to the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. The regular-season series between the two teams is now...
NBC Sports
Longoria explains story behind incredible blonde mohawk
Evan Longoria was the best player on the field during the Giants' 9-8 extra-inning win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. He arguably also has the best haircut. When the umpires reversed the call on the game's final play to rule that Longoria's clutch tag on Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard was in time, the Giants' third baseman broke into a big smile and took off his hat to celebrate.
NBC Sports
49ers signing Tashaun Gipson
The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.
NBC Sports
Longo turns back clock, takes over Giants' much-needed win
On a day when the Colorado Rockies wore their futuristic City Connect uniforms, Evan Longoria turned back the clock. In another season plagued by injuries, the veteran third baseman had one of his best games in recent years, helping the Giants pull out a wild 9-8 win over the Rockies in 11 innings on Sunday at Coors Field.
NBC Sports
Kapler explains dropping Belt to eighth in Giants lineup
Stuck in a massive slump, Brandon Belt has been moved down to the No. 8 spot in the Giants' lineup for their game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night at Coors Field. Entering Saturday's game, Belt is 2-for-20 over his last six games and 3-for-39 over his last 11...
NBC Sports
Tae Davis signs with Raiders
Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
NBC Sports
Tuesday? Wednesday? It’s almost showtime for Bryce Harper
That's when Bryce Harper should embark on the final leg of his journey back to the Phillies' starting lineup. Sidelined since suffering a broken left thumb on June 25, Harper has been taking batting practice on the field at Citizens Bank Park for a week. He is scheduled to do so again Monday. After that, it'll be off to the minor leagues -- likely Triple A Lehigh Valley, according to manager Rob Thomson -- for some competitive at-bats.
NBC Sports
Wood, Giants haunted by Arenado trade in third straight loss
For eight years, Nolan Arenado tormented the Giants. On Friday night at Coors Field, one of the prospects the Colorado Rockies acquired in that blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Cardinals 18 months ago picked up where the All-Star third baseman left off. Elehuris Montero crushed two homers off Alex...
NBC Sports
Phils notes: Harper hits bombs, Wheeler’s schedule, Zimmer arrives
Phillies manager Rob Thomson got a live look at Bryce Harper taking batting practice Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Sixty swings,” Thomson said. “It looked really good. Really good. The bat speed is there. Bryce said he felt good. He looked normal. Hit a lot of balls in the seats.”
ESPN
Inter Miami moves above playoff line with win over Toronto FC
Ariel Lassiter's goal in the waning minutes of the first half proved the difference as Inter Miami CF did just enough to beat visiting Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in an Eastern Conference match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The win allowed Miami (10-10-6, 36 points) to leapfrog from eighth to...
NBC Sports
Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game
Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
NBC Sports
Raiders trade Nick Mullens to Vikings
Veteran quarterback Nick Mullens is on the move again. The Raiders have traded Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. After spending his first four NFL seasons in San Francisco, Mullens has moved around a lot, spending part of last...
NBC Sports
10 Eagles to watch vs. Browns in preseason game No. 2
CLEVELAND — After two intense days of joint practices against the Browns this week, don’t expect to see many starters playing on Sunday afternoon. But there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The Eagles are getting closer to the NFL’s deadline to cut their roster down to...
NBC Sports
Commanders claim Kendall Blanton off waivers ahead of Chiefs
Kendall Blanton has a new home. Waived by the Rams on Saturday, Blanton has been claimed off waivers by the Commanders and will join the team in the NFC East. But Blanton was almost headed elsewhere. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs also put in a claim on Blanton. But Washington is ahead of Kansas City in the claiming order.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl locations: 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
