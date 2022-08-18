Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Spirit of Lowertown Week kicks off Sunday
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton proclaimed the week of Aug. 21st, 2022 as Spirit of Lowertown Week, in remembrance of Aug. 21st, 1883, when a mile-wide F5 tornado destroyed old Lowertown. Sunday, community members gathered in Goose Egg Park for a potluck to celebrate how far the...
KAAL-TV
Wisconsin boy wins USA Kids Mullet Championship
(ABC 6 News) - An 8-year old from Menomonie, Wisconsin was announced on Sunday as the winner of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, beat out over 675 entrants in online voting to claim the honor, finishing with 9,896 total votes. Bailey will also take home $2,500. Callen Steinbrink,...
KAAL-TV
Brighter Tomorrows helping kids battling cancer and their families
(ABC 6 News) - Nearly everyone has been affected by cancer, whether it's personally, or with a loved one. Sometimes without a lot of support. That's why Brighter Tomorrows is making sure no one has to go through their battle alone. In 2004, Liz Canan's son was diagnosed with brain...
KAAL-TV
Kids raise thousands of dollars for cancer research in remembrance of their friend who lost her battle with cancer
(ABC 6 News) - At Oronoco's Gold Rush days, a stand ran by local children are making a huge difference. Sweet treats and cold drinks are sold at Gabby's Stand, with all of the funds being donated to childhood cancer research, in remembrance of their friend Gabby. Gabby Brown, a...
KAAL-TV
A proper adieu to the 2022 Rochester Honkers
(ABC 6 News) -- The Rochester Honkers finished the season with a 32-36 record, a two-win improvement from last season, and a 25-win improvement from 2020. They defeated Eau Claire Express 8-6 in their home finale on August 12. Every year there are new faces for the Honkers. This summer they had a new manager in Andrew Urbistondo.
KAAL-TV
Brave Community Theatre Celebrates 50 Years in Spring Valley
(ABC 6 News) - The theatre brings everyone together, it's a chance to escape the real world and go on an adventure. The Brave Community Theatre in Spring Valley has been doing just that for 50 years now, and this week they want you to take a trip down the yellow brick road.
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
medcitybeat.com
Rochester nonprofit to build fully-accessible indoor park
A Rochester nonprofit serving people with disabilities throughout southeast Minnesota is close to breaking ground on the region’s first fully-accessible indoor recreation center. Southeastern Minnesota Center For Independent Living, Inc. plans to build a nearly 40,000-square-foot indoor park just west of West Circle Drive, at the intersection of Badger...
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
KAAL-TV
A lot of competition and intensity at the Rochester Grizzlies' training camp
(ABC 6 News) -- The Rochester Grizzlies enter the season as the reigning Fraser Cup champions. As they open up training camp, head coach Chris Ratzloff spoke about what areas he and the coaching staff are looking at.
Cannon Falls, Waterville Seasons End While Webster Wins
The Cannon Falls Bears were defeated by the Buckman Billygoats 7-1 in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Waterville Indians and Loretto Larks opened action Friday night after a nearly two hour rain delay in Faribault with a 10-7 slugfest. The...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic releases new documentary ahead of 139th Anniversary of Tornado
(ABC 6 News) - This weekend marks the 139th anniversary of the tornado that led to the creation of Saint Marys hospital and what is now, Mayo Clinic. For the first time, Mayo Clinic has created a short film to highlight the events of that day and honor the history that would ultimately create one of the most prestigious hospitals in the world.
KAAL-TV
Local districts work to tackle staffing issues
(ABC 6 News) - Many schools across the country are facing school staffing shortages. For some, it's in certain areas like paraprofessionals. School districts in our area are working to make sure this school year is fully staffed and successful. ABC 6 spoke with several districts and the overall consensus is - to work ahead.
KAAL-TV
No one injured in NW Rochester house fire
(ABC 6 News) - No one was injured after a fire broke out at a northwest Rochester home Friday afternoon. Rochester Fire was called to a house fire in the 500 block of 3rd Street NW just after 5:30 p.m. A person walking by saw smoke coming from a second-story...
New Prague Times
Indians advance to State with two elimination game wins
With their backs against the wall and needing two wins to advance, the Waterville Indians amateur baseball team did just that Saturday, Aug. 13 in Region 6C Playoff action in Belle Plaine. The Indians defeated Belle Plaine, 5-4, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth. They also avenged...
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
