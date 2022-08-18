ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siloam Springs, AR

Siloam Springs school phone policies could strike controversy

By Rebecca Brown
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4w8p_0hMhZr2z00

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Most schools’ top goal this school year has been safety, and with school shootings becoming more common, parents are wanting their child to have the ability to call.

Most Northwest Arkansas schools allow students to have cell phones on them at all times.

However, Siloam Springs only offer cell phone usage for children in 5th grade and up.

“Our middle school and high school students are allowed to bring their phone and keep their phones on them throughout the day,” said Shane Patrick, assistant superintendent for Siloam Springs.

Several parents say they agree with the school’s policies. They just want to know they can reach their child if they need to.

FPD prepares for back to school traffic

Patrick says although the cellphone policies don’t include all grades, he has full confidence that their school is safe.

According to Patrick, Siloam Springs offers other alternatives for the child to be reached if there is an emergency or if it involves simply checking to see if they are there.

“Some parents look at that as a huge safety thing, and I can understand that, but our schools are very safe and we take safety as a very high priority,” Patrick said.

Allison Steffen, a mother of a 17-year-old daughter says knowing that her daughter will be just a phone call away provides her a sense of peace.

“It’s good to know I can find her if I need to, even if she can’t tell me where she’s at,” Steffen said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Siloam Springs, AR
Education
City
Siloam Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Siloam Springs, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#High School#Fpd
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KHBS

The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up

Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy