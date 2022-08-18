Read full article on original website
Related
Car Repos Surge As Vehicle Owners Are Struggling To Make Payments
We’ve already touched on this topic, from time to time, on the site, and at a greater extent on the Motorious Podcast, and the problem continues to grow. More and more cars are being repossessed, and it’s hard not to feel a little uneasy about it, but some say it’s irresponsible owners, not the state of the economy, that’s causing the surge. If you’ve seen a wrecker dragging a car down the street lately, just know that it’s one of many.
Comments / 0